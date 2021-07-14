Carmichael: Why is the fishing industry having to fight its own government for survival?

Alistair Carmichael knows more about fishing than most, as you would expect for someone representing an island constituency.

He knows how our fishermen have been completely sold down the river by the Brexit deal.

Yesterday, he stood up for fishermen and those in related industries in a Parliamentary debate which you can watch here.

He outlined some of the eye-watering losses suffered by the industry as a result of the Government failing to deliver on its promises.

Before turning to the business of today’s debate I want to say a few words about the recent and very sad passing of David Linkie, former editor of Fishing News. David’s work on Fishing News was more than just journalism. It was a mission to give a voice to the fishing industry and to the communities that depend on it. I won’t claim to have agreed with every word he ever wrote but you don’t have to agree with someone to acknowledge their passion, sincerity and commitment and in David all that and more was shone through. His contribution will be missed and I am sure that members from all parts of the House will want to send condolences to his family.

I hope that David would approve of what today’s debate is about. It is about giving a voice to our fishing industries in parliament – industries that were promised so much by politicians from the Prime Minister downwards and who now look to him and them to deliver on what they promised.

When the holding of today’s debate was first announced I put out a call for evidence to hear the views of people in the industry and its associated sectors. I anticipated a healthy response but even so I was astonished at the volume and content of what I received. The e-mails came in from all around the coast. From catchers, processors, engineers, traders – all with the same message.

The deal struck by the Prime Minister on Christmas Eve is not what they were promised and six months in to its first year it is causing massive problems.

One Shetland Skipper spoke for many when he wrote :

I run a small wooden 22 metre trawler around Shetland, we have a ridiculously small cod quota and we find it impossible to avoid cod, there is more cod around Shetland right now than anytime in living memory but our quota is minuscule. It has been said by skippers recently that you can catch your years quota in one day! There are also plans to cut the cod further in 2022, so it begs the question why are we still using the broken quota system the EU put in place now that we are an independent coastal state?

Magnus, a 19 year old fisherman from Whalsay who has plans to buy into a whitefish boat with a few close friends – so the future of this industry – asked,

“Why is the fishing industry having to fight their own government for survival? Why do their advisory boards have no qualified fishermen or ex fishermen or fish processors advising them? Why are they allowing uncontrolled fishing by foreign vessels in our waters?”

At the other end of the country in Cornwall a Skipper wrote to me, “as someone who has fished for 40 years from my home village of st.mawes in Cornwall.”

“There were 18 boats worked here when I started ,all with 2 or 3 crew and now we’re down to the last 2 trawlers, both working single-handedly due to the constant negativity surrounding the industry.

With Brexit we had a golden opportunity, the one and only chance to keep these vessels out to at least 12 miles, the meridian line would be the next goal but no, an unbelievably weak government has put us in a worse position than before.”

In coastal and island communities around the country the anger and frustration felt by fishermen is almost palpable. They feel let down and used and they want answers.

At the start of the year we saw a catastrophic gridlock as exporters seeking to take advantage of what would traditionally be the busiest week of the first quarter were unable to get their fish to market on continental Europe.

Promises were made then that British businesses would be compensated for their losses. I spoke to on local exporter in Shetland then who was looking at a loss in the region of £50,000. He was not alone and the minister and the Secretary of State made big promises about compensation schemes.

How did that work?

Well, I spoke to the same person again yesterday. He had sought to mitigate his loss by selling his fish at a much lower price on the domestic market and, in doing so, he managed to limit his losses to £20,000 rather than the £50,000 he had originally faced, When he applied for help to meet that restricted loss, however, he was told that because he had done the responsible thing there would be no assistance for him.

If, when the minister promised help to exporters in January, she had meant that to qualify for that help they would have to leave their fish to rot then she really should have said so.

Processors have also been badly hit as a result of their inability to source the labour that they need to run their businesses. One major processor in Peterhead told me a few weeks ago that he was constantly at least ten per cent down on the staffing levels that he needs. That either means he is paying overtime to the staff he has or else has to restrict the range of work that he takes on.

What is the minister doing to ensure that the processing sector has access to the skilled labour that they need?

The deal that the Prime Minister did was deficient in many respects. For the catching sector one of the most dramatic of these was the loss of easy access to in year quota swaps. The Secretary of State assured us then that this was something that could easily be done on a government to government basis but as we enter the third quarter of the year, having only recently and finally established what quota entitlement is going to be we still do not know how that is going to work.

Can the minister tell us today when the industry might be told how they will get access to the extra quota that they need? With every week that passes this becomes more urgent.

Another theme that came through loud and clear from fishermen in every part of the country was their unhappiness at the inequality of treatment when it comes to at sea boardings by fisheries enforcement officers. In Scotland this is the responsibility of Marine Scotland for whom figures released under Freedom of Information requests show a massive disparity between the approach to UK boats and the French and Spanish fleets who are allowed to go about their business unmolested. Why is that? Is it, as was suggested to me that fisheries protection officers do not have the same access to real time catch data from foreign vessels as they do from UK boats? Again the complaint is the same around the coast so it seems that what is true of Marine Scotland is also true of enforcement agencies south of the boarder.

The minister has heard me before speak about the practice of gill netting off the west of Shetland. This is environmental lunacy. It is just about the most unsustainable form of fisheries imaginable. It contributes massively to the problem of plastic pollution in our oceans and excludes local boats from being able to fish several square miles of waters that have traditionally been some of their best grounds. For years we were told that this was something that we had to live with as part of the Common Fisheries Policy. That no longer applies so why do we still allow it?

The minister also knows, because I have told her, of the friction caused between local boats and these gill-netters. I urged her at the time of the passing of the Fishing Act to give powers to the MCA to police the waters in our EEA between 12 miles and the 200 mile limit. She knows how close the Alison Kay came to disaster in her encounter with the Spanish Gill Netter, the Pesorsa Dos. I have to tell her that the situation continues to be bad and in fact is getting worse.

On Monday 28 June Ross David Robertson and his crew were operating on traditional grounds north of the islands when they were confronted by the Genesis FD 19, a 30 metre 298 tonne longliner, who crossed the bow and came within three metres of the 25 metre Mizpah.

He told The Fishing Daily “We are trying to fish on grounds to suit our quota allocation but can’t get fishing because of these vicious wolf packs chasing us off. The seamanship of these guys are totally horrendous. Put the fishing to the side on this matter, it’s the danger they put both vessels in that’s totally against the law,” says Ross.

Asked if he has experienced this before, Ross says that he has, and it is a growing concern for him and skippers across the fleet, but they are afraid that the authorities are not doing enough to protect the fleet and one day it will lead to a tragedy.

“Yes, it’s happening too often,” he said. “Last year another vessel did the same to us and I reported him to the Coastguard and MAIB but I didn’t hear any outcome, so I just presumed it was a waste of time.”

I have met the minister and officials from her department and others about this. They all come out with lots of good and detailed reasons as to why this is awfully complicated and difficult to fix. I have to say to her, however that these reasons no longer hold water. Is it going to require a boat to go to the boat of the sea before someone takes responsibility and acts?

CHAIR – I am aware that I have taken a lot of time given to today’s debate. There is a lot more still to say but that must be left to others. In January I asked the Secretary of State if he would meet with me and industry representatives to discuss the problems facing the industry. He ignored the request then and since so I make it again today. Will the minister sit down with members and industry representatives? Will she listen to us and engage? If not then I fear that the anger and frustration that is in the industry is only going to grow. Our fishing industry still is one that has enormous potential but to realise that potential requires political will. Does the minister and her colleagues have that?