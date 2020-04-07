Hull Lib Dems make the most calls in the country in Covid-19 community campaign

Having been a Councillor for under a year, the Covid-19 crisis has shown me the very best of what Liberal Democrat Councillors do. When it was announced the UK was going into a three week ‘lockdown’, we knew in Hull we had to do what we could to help as community campaigners – and so we set about calling residents across the city.

I am proud to say that we have made well over 2300 phone calls across our wards, speaking to over 1500 people, many of whom are elderly and don’t necessarily have someone nearby who can help them. In times of crisis, it’s the small acts of kindness that shine through and this is one way we can say we’ve done our bit to look out for the people of Hull.

We are asking if at risk residents need help with the every-day tasks that now seem out of the ordinary – getting shopping, picking up medication and signposting helplines. In times of crisis, community campaigners have to adapt to the situation that strikes them. We in Hull are doing just that.

This for me has been the best reception I’ve had from residents since becoming a Councillor last May. People are genuinely happy to be called from their local representative and as Councillors and volunteers it’s one of the most rewarding things to do.

Life as we know it has changed, for now. That means for us, no local elections to ramp up to next month, no focus leaflets to deliver, no door knocking sessions each night. It has not stopped us doing our best for the people we represent, all year round not just election time.

I would urge other Lib Dem groups across the country, if you haven’t already, to take part in this effort and start phoning your residents. We want to be able to say once this crisis is over, we did our bit to help those who needed help during this difficult time.

* Jack Haines joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 at the age of 16 and was elected as a Liberal Democrat Councillor in Hull in 2019.