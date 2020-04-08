Daily View 2×2: 8 April 2020

The Prime Minister is still in hospital, and ill enough to put Dominic Raab in charge. It’s all vaguely unsettling, not helped by a series of statements saying that he’ll be alright “because he’s a fighter”. I’m not sure that his ability to fight isn’t rather less important than the ability of the medical staff treating him…

2 big stories

Is it now becoming clear that the government’s initial strategy was simply wrong? If the concept of herd immunity drove its response in the early stages, who was behind that? And have the promises of a ramped up testing regime been exposed as naive at best, false at worst? But it seems that the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, is suggesting that we are a way behind Germany in our testing regime.

An army of volunteers is hitting the streets across the nation, and Mark Landler, the London Bureau chief of the New York Times, offers an outsider’s view on how it’s going so far.

2 blog posts

Jonathan Calder wonders what all the fuss is about regarding sunbathing. Admittedly, I can’t see that it’s the biggest problem facing the government, but the temperature is due to drop again soon, thus solving the problem.

Nicholas Whyte, perhaps more familiar in his role as expert on Northern Ireland politics, takes us on a guided tour of a locked down Oud Heverlee, the Belgian village he calls home. Look out for a quintessentially stylish station building…