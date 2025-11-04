I know it’s hard but… please stay

It’s been a difficult time in this party recently. I’ll admit that. Those of us who are trans and non-binary have been vilified not just in the media, but within our own party too. I understand why some people want to leave or resign. It’s not easy to stay.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learned from being on the exec for Plus, it’s that the majority of our members, MPs, and activists support our rights. Most of this party fundamentally disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling.

And let’s be honest, if you do agree with it, you’re in the wrong party. The ruling is dangerous for both cis and trans women, and we must work to overturn it. There are already cases of cis women being kicked out of toilets because they don’t fit patriarchal stereotypes of what a woman should look like. Trans people are being left with nowhere safe to go in public.

Real Liberals are angry about this and want the Equality Act updated so it can no longer be used to strip away equality. But I digress.

With the recent internal election diversity quota scandal, it has felt like an attack not from the grassroots, but from the hierarchy. I’ve seen the emails and messages this week from members resigning over it, and I understand their pain.

When I first joined the Lib Dems at 16, back in 2010, I was full of energy and optimism. I left during the coalition years. I’ll even admit that government was probably the most stable of my lifetime, but I couldn’t stomach working with the Tories.

After that, I drifted through politics. I spent time in Labour, helped during Ed Miliband’s leadership, and became more active under Corbyn. And yet, something always felt off.

Coming back to the Lib Dems in 2021 felt like being 16 again. Recharged, energised, ready to get stuck in. Politics on full battery.

If staying becomes too much for your wellbeing, I completely understand. It’s draining to see your identity treated as a debate or an inconvenience. But if we all leave, we leave the party to be destroyed by a small group who aren’t even an affiliated organisation.

After our autumn conference, we saw a surge in the polls. That was the conference where we defeated the exclusionary diversity quota changes and proved that we are, proudly, a pro-trans party.

Then the Green Party held their own conference. They banned their unaffiliated transphobic group and saw an even bigger surge that’s still continuing now. They’re growing because they showed courage. That could have been us if we’d fought back harder.

But we didn’t. We were let down by a hierarchy scared of legal threats and unwilling to challenge transphobia in court.

Let that sink in.

This small group keeps claiming that “trans rights are destroying the party.” The truth is, they are the ones destroying it.

The majority of our members and politicians agree with us. It’s frustrating, yes, but not hopeless.

Can we come back from this? Absolutely.

We need to make some choices that might seem “radical” to some. We should revoke the Returning Officer’s decision and restore the diversity quotas to what they were. If that small group wants to take it to court, let them. There is plenty of alternative legal advice suggesting the party’s current interpretation is wrong.

Next, Ed Davey should say clearly and proudly: “Trans women are women.” That simple statement would mean a great deal in this climate.

We will never win over Reform UK voters, and that’s fine. But we can win soft Tory, Labour, and Green voters, and there are far more of them than the entire Reform UK base. We are not going to attract them by backtracking on our morals. Labour tried that, and look at where it got them.

We need to be brave, not timid. We are the party of equality and liberalism, and that must mean standing firm for trans rights, not treating them as negotiable.

You can take direct action to help. Don’t let candidates who are trying to ruin the party with continued legal threats gain ground. LGBT+ Lib Dems have published a list of trans-friendly candidates who want to work and build up the party here.

You can also sign LGBT+ Lib Dems’ letter to Mike Dixon, the Returning Officer, and Ed Davey here.

And you can revoke permission for the party to hold your sex at birth here.

But the main reason to stay is each other.

As members, we’ve rallied around one another. On the Plus Exec, I’ve seen love and solidarity pour in from all corners of the party.

So please, stay.

Stay, and fight.

* Onyx Rist is Membership Development Officer of LGBT+ Lib Dems