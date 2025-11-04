Diversity in name only

Warning: There are mentions made to studies referencing suicidal ideation in the trans community later on in this piece. If this topic causes you discomfort or concern, you may wish to avoid reading this article.

We are now a week removed from our party’s announcement of adherence to the Supreme Court’s ruling on gender identity in reference to our internal election diversity quotas.

During that time, we have heard from many people, including, but not limited to, Prue, Josh, Caron, Rebecca, Iain, Chris and me. There is, however, one person we haven’t heard from: Ed Davey.

Now, of course, there are many Liberal Democrat MPs who have yet to speak out. Still, as both our party’s leader and a previously outspoken supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, it has been nothing short of a betrayal to hear nothing but radio silence from Ed. His article for the Lib Dem website, published during Pride Month, even referred to our Spring Conference’s reaffirmation of support for LGBTQIA+ rights, with the introduction of the supporting paper “Free To Be Who You Are“, which sets out a range of policies supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. Rereading his piece now, it does beg the question, “How much of this is legitimate support, and how much is pandering?”.

It’s ironic, really, that the paper is titled “Free To Be Who You Are”. Perhaps the subtitle “Unless you’re an elected official in the Lib Dems” is needed to reflect the reality of such a two-faced approach to allyship.

There will undoubtedly be some people who ask, “Who cares?”

First and foremost, we care deeply about the well-being of all our members, especially those who face discrimination simply for being who they are. To put this in quantifiable terms for those individuals, I would like to discuss a 2014 study that highlights the impact of gender recognition, not on the concept of society, but for individual trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people.

Researchers Bailey, Ellis and McNeil published Suicide Risk in the UK Trans Population, which to date is the most comprehensive study of its kind, with a sample size of 899 trans and non-binary participants. It found that 84% of trans and non-binary people surveyed had experienced suicidal thoughts, with 35% having attempted suicide, a rate seven times higher than that of the general population. The study showed that those who could socially and medically transition were far less likely to experience suicidal ideation.

The Liberal Democrats have always stood for evidence-based compassion. Yet, by introducing narrow-minded trans-exclusionary diversity quotas, we are abandoning both that very same principle and each trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming individual who trusts our party to be their safe place. We cannot claim to stand for equality if our own policies tell trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming members that their identity is conditional, negotiable, or invalid. Liberalism begins with the individual, and that means recognising people as who they are, not who others decide they should be.

That data is unequivocal: affirmation and recognition save lives. These quotas do not.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.