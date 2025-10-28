Trans and non-binary Liberal Democrats – I stand right with you

So many of us in LGBT+ community – and countless allies, too – feared that the Supreme Court ruling earlier this year would challenge the dignity and identity of trans and non-binary people across our country.

Shortly after the ruling, I insisted on meeting the Supreme Court Justices following the judgement and made it clear to them just how much trauma, pain and uncertainty has been created by it among our trans and non-binary community.

It is gut-wrenching to see this reverberate through our party, particularly in the last 24 hours, and to have spent yesterday speaking with some of our trans and non-binary members who feel disillusionment and despair.

As a liberal party, with equity and inclusion fundamental to our values, we all have a duty to challenge affronts to the dignity of trans and non-binary people, and to defend their rightful place in our movement.

As soon as I saw the decision that was published a matter of hours ago (which, for clarity, I had seen no draft of before, or anything of the sort), I’ve asked why it was made, full stop (as opposed to a suspension of the quota altogether) and why this decision was published on the day before voting in our internal elections.

And in order to escalate some immediate concerns folks have expressed to me, I’ve been on the phone with the Returning Officer team to ensure that, at the very least:

a) this decision is communicated to all nominated candidates in the upcoming federal elections – all have a right to know as not everyone is on social media etc; and

b) the party explicitly informs every candidate that they can withdraw consent for personal data to be used in the upcoming elections. Candidates gave consent on the basis of the rules at the time of being nominated, not necessarily on the current basis, and must know they can protect their data – and dignity – accordingly. It would be unforgivable if anyone was ‘outed’ without their consent as a result of what has happened here; and

c) a forum is created for this decision to be fully explained so that the decision can be scrutinised.

In light of these representations, the RO team agreed to send out an email to all candidates informing them of the decision (this went out last night), explained how they can withdraw their data consents (also went out last night), and have confirmed that they will further meet with LGBT+ Lib Dems to navigate a path forward.

All very small steps in the face of an enormous storm, but important steps nonetheless to practically support trans and non-binary members, especially those standing in the federal elections.

We’ve got so much further to go, though.

What has happened in the last 24 hours represents the mere tip of the iceberg of the kind of thing trans and non-binary people face when going about life day-to-day, never mind when putting their heads above the parapet to stand in elections to represent us.

We’ve got to do more to support our trans and non-binary candidates, and ensure they feel safe and valued making contributions to public life. I’ve already had discussions with trans and non binary members about what this practically needs to look like, and I’m fired up to continue these discussions and drive action accordingly, irrespective of the Presidential election.

As well as further to go within the party, there’s a lot further to go outside the party, too.

We must keep up the pressure on the Equality and Human Rights Commission to publish its well-overdue practical guidance on the meaning of the Supreme Court judgement, without any further delay.

We must fight to ensure that that guidance honours the Supreme Court’s very clear affirmation that the rights of trans and non-binary people are to be respected under the law.

And we must fight against the relentless attempts by culture warriors in some corners of British politics to demonise trans and non-binary people, and to unacceptably use them as a political football.

I say to trans and non-binary Liberal Democrats: you are not alone in this fight. Swathes of members and I are so proud to stand right beside you and your right to live in a free, fair and open society, with liberty, equality and community at its heart.

* Josh Babarinde OBE is the Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne. He was the Founder and CEO of Cracked It, London's award-winning social enterprise smartphone repair service, staffed by young ex-offenders.