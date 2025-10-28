From now on, no decent person can vote Tory

I have known lots of Tory voters in my life and a fair few Tory members and many of them have been decent people who want the best for our country, albeit they have different ways of achieving it to us (the same could be said for Labour supporters). But on October 18th the Tory Party changed and I do not believe any decent person can now vote for them.

Their “ rising star” Katie Lam, who is a shadow Home Office Minister, says that she wants to deport millions of people who have “Indefinite Right to Remain” (ILR). She told the Times (£):

There are also a large number of people in this country who came here legally, but in effect shouldn’t have been able to do so. It’s not the fault of the individuals who came here, they just shouldn’t have been able to do so. They will also need to go home. What that will leave is a mostly, but not entirely, culturally coherent group of people.

This is the language of mass deportations; of our friends, our workmates and members of our families, who have lived here , obeyed the law , paid their taxes and brought up their families here.

We can see the full awfulness this by looking at the Private Members Bill which has more detail on how it would work.

The fact that the first Clause says : “Make provision about the disapplication of the Human Rights Act 1998 in relation to immigration law” gives a hint to how bad it is.

The FT’s Stephen Bush (£) has looked at what this Bill would mean and points out that by saying that anyone who had received any form of ‘social protection’ payments (a technical term which covers most welfare payments) would be deported would include any benefits including the State Pension, and the Bill states that anyone living in council housing would lose their ILR. In addition anyone, whose income falls below £38,700 would lose their ILR. Not only is this above the median UK income but this would cover for example women taking more than 6 months maternity leave and parents who gave up work to care for a disabled child.

It gets worse – someone with a dependent who receives ‘social protection’ payments would also lose their ILR: so a parent with a disabled child who gets money from the state would be deported.

Ed Davey has responded to this vileness with a letter to Kemi Badenoch in which he says this:

shows just how far your party has moved away from the fundamental values of decency, tolerance and respect for the rule of law that the vast majority of people in our country hold dear.

A Tory spokesperson has confirmed that these proposals are “broadly in line with party policy”.

So there we have it. A vote for the Tories means hard working , law-abiding immigrants will be deported if they lose their job, get long term sickness or have to care for a sick child and we will told this this will make us more “culturally coherent”.

The old Tory Party with all its faults is dead. No decent person should vote for this new version.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and represents Lib Dem Councillors on the Party’s Federal Board