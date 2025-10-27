Prue Bray: I am so angry I almost can’t type

We are in the middle of elections for internal roles in the Federal party, and I am one of the candidates for President. Voting opens tomorrow. So, this morning, I sat down to write a piece about why members should vote for me.
But then, at lunchtime, a statement appeared on the party website – stating that – in the middle of the election – a decision has been taken to change the rules on diversity quotas. And not just any old change, but the very change that only last month Autumn Conference voted overwhelmingly not just to reject, but to reject without even debating. That change is to apply the quotas to people according to their sex at birth, so that trans men will be considered women and trans women considered men. If you are non-binary, who knows what happens!
I am so angry I almost can’t type.
It isn’t just the fact that this decision goes against the express wishes of Conference. Or that it is being done in the middle of an election, inviting all sorts of challenges. Or that it is hard to see how it can work in practice, given the party don’t have gender reassignment data for the vast majority of members – and even the ones they do have it for are likely to revoke permission for the party to hold it, in case they are outed by standing for election. Or that it has been slipped out by being posted on a website, rather than all candidates being informed – such cowardice! Or the fact that if it is an attempt to prevent the party being sued it is probably doomed to failure, on GDPR grounds if nothing else. No, it’s the fact that they are voluntarily throwing trans and non-binary people under the bus. Voluntarily!
It is far from clear what the law is exactly at this point, but even if we are not compliant with it, the party should have to be dragged kicking and screaming to do this! If we give up without a fight, not only will we be letting trans and non-binary people down and violating one of the core values of the party, namely, our opposition to discrimination of any kind – we will also do ourselves immense damage. We will lose the trust of many of our LGBTQ+ members and voters and their allies. Some may choose to quit the party altogether. The stupidity of the way that this has been done, without any explanation to those involved, without any priming, without any expression of regret..! I am not sure whether I feel furious – or heartbroken.
What is to become of our party if we carry on in this craven way? We are supposed to be good at handling this sort of stuff: at understanding the optics, the impact of messages, at considering our message grid. “What do we say about ourselves, what will our opposition say about us?” That’s how we do our best campaigning. How do we not apply it to our internal decisions?
But instead, the party is going to do the wrong thing, and compound the wrongness by doing it in the wrong way.
I am so sick of this kind of unbearable, atrocious, illiberal, unnecessary, self-inflicted damage. It’s got to stop. And trying to stop this kind of thing is why I am standing for President.
* Prue Bray (she/her) has been a member of the Lib Dems since 1994. She has been a councillor in Wokingham since 2000. She was the Chair of the Candidates Committee in England during the 2017 and 2019 General Elections and the 2019 European elections, Vice Chair of the Party in England and was chair of ALDC until November 2024. She writes in a personal capacity.
I assume this is to comply with the Supreme Court ruling. The party is not above the law, if we are unhappy with the ruling we need to get parliament to change the law and override the Supreme Court decision.
The ECHR guidance is a red herring, this is the ECHR’s interpretation of the law. The law still applies without the ECHR guidance.
100% this. I’m appalled at the party currently. This is absolutely the wrong move and flies in the face of our party’s democratic nature.
The right, but sadly necessary, decision would have been suspending the gender quotas entirely until a time where a working group can properly review the options we have AND give conference the chance to vote on it. The Scottish greens abandoned their quotas and turned out fine, there’s no reason why we can’t either.
The party’s capitulation on trans issues certainly isn’t liberal, and imposing something conference just voted decisively to reject isn’t exactly democratic either.
Thank you Prue for this clear unambiguous statement of what our Party policy on Trans industry is & how the Party should be standing with our Trans members, not acting against them (and against the explicity decision of Conference).
Well said, I wish more of the people at the top of the party were as outspoken in defence of the rights of a vulnerable minority
Thank you Prue. You just won my vote – which, given the party position here, may be my last act as a member (or activist). I will remain happy to donate though – albeit now to trans people who want to sue the party for this betrayal.
The fools at the top of the party who think that doing this will placate the small minority of shouty litigious anti-trans members, are wrong.
The fools at the top of the party who think this is a necessary action to for compliance with the Supreme Court decision, are wrong.
But they are not just wrong. They are spineless cowards devoid of any sense of right or wrong, just trying to avoid another battle.
Then get out of politics. Politics is about fighting battles.
Thank you Prue. You have my vote.
The party was asked to fix the quota in Article 2.5 six months ago (May) in order to comply with the law. It’s a disgrace it has taken so long to address the issue when the election timetable itself was already known back in March.
I’m utterly disgusted at the changed rules.
This party used to stand up for what it believed in. It used to fight for things that were right but unpopular. It used to have both guts and a backbone. This is a spineless, craven, despicable change, put out in the sort of underhand way that demonstrates how ashamed we should be of it.
(And I am not in any way blaming the Returning Officer, who in this case has had to do what he was told.)
Like you, I’m seething with disgust over this change. It’s vile. Whoever’s responsible for it should be sacked immediately and thrown out of the party, for either malice (if they knew what they were doing) or gross incompetence (if they didn’t). As others have said, we don’t need to have a quota. Ending it entirely would have been preferable, if the lawyers think the risk is really that great.
Party leadership needs to get this into their skulls; it doesn’t matter whether they’re actively attacking trans people or not (thankfully they’re not). Merely having publicly available statements in which trans people are written out of existence shows, loudly and explicitly, that we’re not a liberal party and don’t meet the basic standards expected by modern, socially liberal people. They’ll go to the Greens instead.
Thank you for this, Prue. Were I still a member, you’d have my vote. Sadly, this party doesn’t deserve someone of your decency.
This kind of thing (changing the transphobia definition to welcome so-called “gender critical” transphobes, giving stalls at special rates to Illiberal Voice For Some Cis Women, Daisy taking a grinning selfie with Maya Forstater) is why I quit the party. Conference keeps voting in favour of trans people’s rights, and one or two people in the leadership seem to decide unilaterally that Conference’s votes don’t matter, and nor do liberal principles, and that all that matters is appeasing some rich transphobes who threaten to sue.
Either they don’t understand that those people will continue their threats and will never, ever be appeased, or they agree with their horrific views. Either way, there was no point me remaining a member. I don’t mind losing a fair fight in a Conference debate, but if the leadership are just going to pretend that the losing side won anyway, and are not willing to use one iota of political capital to support a minority group who are currently being discriminated against to the point they can no longer take part in public life — choosing instead to join in with that discrimination — then there is no point in membership.
I was angered beyond belief when I read about this online today. Given that this was dealt with at Conference, I fail to understand why the decision the Party has made (at a day’s notice) is so undemocratic.
I get that the Party is in a bit of a panic legally but surely the best thing to do would have been to suspend gender quotas.
I just want to thank Prue for being unashamedly bold, clear with no space for inconsistency.
This completely goes against the democratic conventions which has been made by our Party at conference which was voted for and I think if we are to take a liberal stand on this then we should be agents acting against agents or apparatuses that will further marginalise a community. I will continue to say we are liberals, and liberalism, for me, is to stand up against about the abuse of state power against a certain group.
And to do this in a middle of an election in which the election is due tomorrow for electronic ballot is just bad unfortunate timing and will place a lot of burden on a incoming President and VP.
Love you Prue. Thank you for standing up for the community when the party seemingly doesn’t have the guts to
I am unable to understand how it is that those of us who have a certificate to say that for all purposes we are a particular gender can have this rendered invalid by an obscure ruling created by judges that heard from no trans persons.
This judgement and all that falls from it is clearly very wrong a conduit for bigotry and must be opposed by anyone with a Liberal bone in their body, if the law is as such either we must drop all gender based quoters or pass definition enabling trans women to be represented as any other woman instead of this insidious underhand madness