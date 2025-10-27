Prue Bray: I am so angry I almost can’t type

We are in the middle of elections for internal roles in the Federal party, and I am one of the candidates for President. Voting opens tomorrow. So, this morning, I sat down to write a piece about why members should vote for me.

But then, at lunchtime, a statement appeared on the party website – stating that – in the middle of the election – a decision has been taken to change the rules on diversity quotas. And not just any old change, but the very change that only last month Autumn Conference voted overwhelmingly not just to reject, but to reject without even debating. That change is to apply the quotas to people according to their sex at birth, so that trans men will be considered women and trans women considered men. If you are non-binary, who knows what happens!

I am so angry I almost can’t type.

It isn’t just the fact that this decision goes against the express wishes of Conference. Or that it is being done in the middle of an election, inviting all sorts of challenges. Or that it is hard to see how it can work in practice, given the party don’t have gender reassignment data for the vast majority of members – and even the ones they do have it for are likely to revoke permission for the party to hold it, in case they are outed by standing for election. Or that it has been slipped out by being posted on a website, rather than all candidates being informed – such cowardice! Or the fact that if it is an attempt to prevent the party being sued it is probably doomed to failure, on GDPR grounds if nothing else. No, it’s the fact that they are voluntarily throwing trans and non-binary people under the bus. Voluntarily!

It is far from clear what the law is exactly at this point, but even if we are not compliant with it, the party should have to be dragged kicking and screaming to do this! If we give up without a fight, not only will we be letting trans and non-binary people down and violating one of the core values of the party, namely, our opposition to discrimination of any kind – we will also do ourselves immense damage. We will lose the trust of many of our LGBTQ+ members and voters and their allies. Some may choose to quit the party altogether. The stupidity of the way that this has been done, without any explanation to those involved, without any priming, without any expression of regret..! I am not sure whether I feel furious – or heartbroken.

What is to become of our party if we carry on in this craven way? We are supposed to be good at handling this sort of stuff: at understanding the optics, the impact of messages, at considering our message grid. “What do we say about ourselves, what will our opposition say about us?” That’s how we do our best campaigning. How do we not apply it to our internal decisions?

But instead, the party is going to do the wrong thing, and compound the wrongness by doing it in the wrong way.

I am so sick of this kind of unbearable, atrocious, illiberal, unnecessary, self-inflicted damage. It’s got to stop. And trying to stop this kind of thing is why I am standing for President.

* Prue Bray (she/her) has been a member of the Lib Dems since 1994. She has been a councillor in Wokingham since 2000. She was the Chair of the Candidates Committee in England during the 2017 and 2019 General Elections and the 2019 European elections, Vice Chair of the Party in England and was chair of ALDC until November 2024. She writes in a personal capacity.