Mathew on Monday: time to set Britain Free – and the Windsors too!

For a country that prides itself on being a modern democracy, it’s remarkable (and very much not in a good way) that we still allow one family, by pure accident of birth, to sit at the apex of our constitutional system.

The United Kingdom (yes, we may need to think about what we call our country too) should be a place where every child grows up knowing that they could aspire one day to becoming our Head of State – not whew that role is reserved for one bloodline.

This isn’t about personal animosity towards the Windsors (though, it has to be said, no one surely any longer can really look up to them as in any way our moral superiors as has previously been inferred). In truth, they deserve to be freed from the absurd cage and set of expectations that is the modern monarchy just as the rest of us deserve to live in a fully democratic state. A life of ceremonial servitude (again albeit an extremely privileged and enriched one) isn’t freedom – it’s gilded captivity.

The late Queen, to be fair to her, was at least somewhat of a stabilising figure in turbulent times but such stability shouldn’t depend on the longevity or temperament of a single individual. It should come from strong democratic institutions, accountability, and respect for the will of the people. We don’t like unelected power in the Lords and rightly call for change – so why we should we accept it for the very highest role in the land?

Supporters of the status quo often argue that the monarchy is ‘harmless’ or ‘good for tourism’ (neither of which is actually true, by the way). But democracy isn’t a theme park attraction. The constitutional principle matters. Power – even largely symbolic power – should flow from the people, not be bestowed upon them by inheritance. We could, and should, have a Head of State chosen by us – one who represents the whole country, not a family line, just as the Republic of Ireland this past weekend elected left-wing candidate Catherine Connolly to be its President on a wave of popular approval (though, yes, many also spoiled their ballot paper… but even that sort of protest is an important part of a functioning democracy).

A President of Britain and Northern Ireland (unless and until any constitutional change for the latter), elected on merit, could still perform ceremonial duties, open hospitals, represent us abroad, and lead our Remembrance commemorations, but they would do so with a democratic mandate – as our equal, not our supposed superior.

And just imagine the message that it would send to the world, that Britain, after centuries of hierarchy, had finally chosen equality, that we trust our democracy enough to let the people decide who represents them, that the words “We, the people” mean something here too.

Liberalism, lest we forget, is about freeing individuals from arbitrary power – and the monarchy, for all of its pageantry, is the ultimate symbol of it. As Liberals, we believe in the sovereignty of the individual, not of a crown.

The time had come for our party to say plainly and clearly: the future of Britain should be democratic, republican and free.

So let’s thank (at least some of) the Windsors for their ‘service’ (because we Brits are nothing if not polite) – and then set them, and ourselves, free.

In praise of… Lib Dems in Local Government

Week after week, Liberal Democrats up and down the country are proving that local politics still matters. The steady stream of by-election victories-sometimes in long-held Conservative or Labour areas-shows that (more often than not) where we work, we win.

But behind every headline result is something more important: hard work.

Tireless councillors and campaigners knocking on doors, fixing potholes, listening to residents, and standing up for their communities. Whether they serve in administration (such as in Hinckley and Bosworth, where I live) or opposition (such as in Liverpool and Southwark), they are the living embodiment of Liberalism in action-community politics, rooted in action. While Westminster shouts, our councillors quietly get things done. They protect local services, champion green initiatives, and make sure residents have someone who actually listens. And they do it not for the limelight, but for the love of their communities and belief in what Liberal Democrats can achieve locally.

So this week I want to say thank you to our Leader in Local Government, Councillor Joe Harris, and every single Lib Dem Councillor – at whatever level, parish, district/borough, county, city, unitary – who keeps faith with our values and shows what real public service looks like.

You are the backbone of our movement, and the reason people still trust us to deliver.

Introducing… Mathew & Andy

I’m delighted to share something new and rather special. My dear friend and fellow Lib Dem, Andy Chandler, and I are launching a brand new podcast – Mathew & Andy.

Think of it as the audio equivalent of a cosy cuppa or your favourite warm jumper. Two friends, chatting about politics, pop culture and people -about life, love, and loss, about faith, family, and the small moments that make us who we are. It’s honest, heartfelt, and sometimes a little daft – but always rooted in kindness, curiosity, and a shared belief that talking, listening, and laughing together still matter.

If you enjoy conversations that wander from Parliament to pop music, from policy to personal stories, Mathew & Andy might just be your next watch/listen. Find us on YouTube and Spotify.

Thank you.

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.