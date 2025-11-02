What is a liberal party for?

We’ve talked a lot about the changes the party has made to diversity quotas for the forthcoming presidential election this week. Presidential candidates Prue and Josh have had their say, as have Rebecca, Iain and Jack.
I have wanted to amplify other voices, but so many people have asked me for my view that I thought I’d give it to you too.
My heart is in a million pieces this weekend. To be fair, it’s been that way since the Supreme Court Judgement effectively ruined the lives of too many people I love for me to be silent on this issue. Ever.
Over the past four and a bit decades, I have seen on so many occasions the absolute joy that comes with being accepted as the person you are. When someone is recognised as the man or woman or person they have long known themselves to be, it is a real privilege to watch them become themselves rather than hide their true identity. To see them set free to live their best life as their true self, to live peaceably doing their own thing and not getting in anyone’s way.
That’s been the direction of travel for most of my adult life and I was proud that we lived in a country which was one of the best places in the world for trans people.
And then a fringe group, fuelled by £70,000 from a billionaire, were successful in winning their case at the Supreme Court in April, obtaining a judgement that in a very narrow set of circumstances, woman and man in the Equality Act had to be interpreted as this weird and according to doctors at the BMA “scientifically illiterate” definition of biological woman or man.
This judgement makes not one woman safer. In fact the amount of time we have spent talking about these issues over the past few years actively harmed woman’s safety, wellbeing, legal status and wellbeing because it has distracted from the real problems women face in every aspect of their daily lives. The judgement, does, however, make the lives of trans people extremely difficult. And not just trans people. Any woman who doesn’t satisfy narrow criteria on what a woman should look like is now likely to be challenged when doing something as basic as going to the toilet. It’s truly disgusting and demeaning and as liberals we should not stand for it.
What has rendered my heart into its broken state has been seeing the impact on those same people that I love. They are no less who they are, but they feel the weight of prejudice, they fear even the most mundane aspects of daily life. Nobody should be in that situation.
With a few notable exceptions, though, we’ve been silent. We’ve not stood up as we should have done for a marginalised group under fire. We’ve not told the human stories of those affected. We’ve not talked about how this is a dangerous distraction from the real issues facing women.
This, despite our Conference voting in massive numbers just 7 months ago, in favour of a policy paper that is fully in support of the right of trans people and all LGBT+ people to be who they are. Just six weeks ago, our Conference overwhelmingly for the second time against a constitutional amendment which would have required our trans and non binary colleagues to be counted as the sex they were assigned at birth.
I want to give you a bit of background on the quotas. I have spent most of my adult life banging my head against a brick wall trying to get this party to a place where it took women’s representation seriously. But then finally, about 10 years ago, in a windowless room in the party’s former HQ in Great George Street, we got a decent way forward, after much wrangling. I found myself in a room with constitutional wonks like Mark Pack, Jeremy Hargreaves and Jon Ball and we came up with a workable framework for ensuring better and more balanced representation for a number of under-represented groups. The gender quota has also been used on occasion to increase the number of men on a committee when more than 60% of women have been elected. I don’t love that so much because, to be honest, women have been under-represented for so long that we could literally have every place on every committee for the next 2000 years and still not redress the historical imbalance but that’s by the by. But we got these quotas in and I think that they have made a difference even when they have not needed to be used. Our federal committees are more diverse and that is a good thing.
I want these quotas to stay and be used for as long as it takes for there to be a world free of discrimination. But how would I feel about benefitting from their use when my trans and non binary siblings cannot without the indignity of being counted as who they are not.
And now this week, on the eve of ballots being issued, the party issued a statement instituting pretty much what Conference rejected. Did I say it was just 6 weeks ago?
The establishment line, from talking to many people about this in recent days, seems to be:
a) we have advice and we can’t do anything else or the anti-trans groups or individuals will sue us
b) we can’t do as the Scottish Greens have done (with great reluctance) and suspend our gender quota until the legal landscape is clearer for a justification that makes no sense to me.
My feelings on the points above:
a) Try harder. There is more than one legal view on this and we are very likely to get sued from the other perspective to. Our approach seems to be inconsistent with several other laws, including the Human Rights Act and GDPR as far as I can see. Of course I don’t want to see one penny of our members’ money going to anti-trans litigants but I feel like we could be doing a lot more to build a successful challenge.
b) But Conference emphatically rejected the changes announced last week so surely there is no authority to impose them. And any pushback on how the Scottish Greens can do this and we can’t just gets meaningless word salad in return.
c) The communications around this would make an omnishambles look competent and have been woefully inadequate. The initial announcement was slipped out on our internal elections website without candidates being alerted. Not only that, but we should have had a clear statement that this was horrific and that we wanted to see clear changes in the law to ensure that everyone’s rights were respected.
While I am sure that the email sent to candidates late on Friday was well-meaning, it spectacularly failed to show any understanding of how people are actually feeling. It was described to me by one frustrated person thus:
As you’ll notice, we’ve been forced to stand on your fingers as you dangle from the edge of a cliff. We hope you’re not affected by this, but if you are, here’s a helpline where you can access our leaflet, “Dealing with Gravity”. We hope this will be comforting as you plummet hundreds of feet. Have a great weekend!
d) Acquiescing to this is not an isolated incident. We have been consistently throwing the people our preamble requires us to speak for under the bus in this ill-thought through exclusive pursuit of soft Tory voters.
Which is doubly stupid as soft Tory voters are likely to be socially liberal and horrified at what is happening on many levels.
Since the General Election in 2024 we have failed:
Disabled people over benefits
Immigrants and asylum seekers – the British jobs for British workers response to Starmer’s speech was disgraceful
Trans people in many and varied ways since April
This latest episode is the icing on a particularly unpleasant cake. Which marginalised group that the right wing tabloid press don’t like are we going to throw under the bus next?
We are trying to raise loads of money on being the antidote to Reform and that seems like a ruse because we need to actually oppose Reform and fight the slide into the horrible, divided society they want to inflict on us. The more we acquiesce without fuss the more likely that is to happen. We made much of voting down Farage’s toxic anti human rights bill this week while at the same time inflicting a blow on the human rights of our own members.
The less we challenge then on the specifics, the more we enable them to manipulate public opinion. Our local champions at whatever level of government should be speaking up against the dangerous rhetoric we hear from so many places.
Our party establishment is betting the farm on soft Tories and forgetting that to grow in the future we need the votes of progressives. This “we are the party of middle England” stuff is not what liberals and liberal voters outside the middle and England need to here. The much vaunted Thornhill Review into the 2019 election specifically warned against putting all our eggs in one electoral basket yet this is exactly what we are doing. If we continue to pursue our current course the long term implications for us are not good.
We are a liberal Party and we should behave like one all the time and not just when our most cautious strategists consider it electorally expedient. We are uniquely well placed to make the arguments in a way that are persuasive not only to those who voted for us in 2024 but to disgruntled Labour, SNP and Green voters across the country. What we say and what we do need to be consistent. We know from 2015 that a disconnect does not end well.
What is a liberal party for if it does not stand up against divisive action and rhetoric with loud and proud voices? If it does not advocate for the fair, free and open society that we crave.
Party members must demand better.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Hallelujah Caron!
You’ve said this far better than I could, and really articulated the disappointment, despair and disgust that so many members (and would-be members) are feeling. If we can’t stand up for what is important to us we have no right to expect anyone to vote for us, let alone join and join in.
Very well said, Caron.
A senior party figure (not Ed), who really should know better, has been heard to say they only think it’s about 100 people who care about this, so it’s a niche issue.
We need to show them how horribly wrong they are.
First they came for the niche issue…
I love you Caron.
And to the senior party figure John mentions: there are not enough swearwords in the world for your attitude. When it comes to fundamental human rights, ONE person being put through this hell is a scandal liberals should rail against. Liberalism exists to fight injustice. This is injustice. You, senior party figure, need to hang your head in shame.
@john Strange that the Conference ball has been full on every occasion that the anti-trans lot have tried to pull something like this off and has handed them their backsides every time f only a few care about it.
Thank you for writing this, Caron.
And with regards to the thought that it’s a niche issue – even if it were a niche issue, even were it something that made the lives of only a hundred people more difficult, would that justify it? The quote from the preamble to the constitution is “no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”. No-one. Not “groups of less than a hundred can be enslaved, because it’s a niche issue and it doesn’t really matter. ” They’re fine words, but increasingly, I wonder whether they mean anything.
Agree 100%. We need to stand tall and proud with our Trans members, not cower cravenly in the face of a tiny few in the Party who would cast them out
Absolutely this. If our party refuses to stand up when things get hard, why do we exist at all? There are so many of us that dont want to join the greens but still want a party that stands for our values.
I do not understand why we, as a party, are so afraid at being LIBERALS
I agree with almost everything Caron says except when it comes to taking risks with Money which mostly comes from small donations.
“Give us your money & we will give it to Lawyers & Transphobes”.
We have just seen several Senior Politicians getting in trouble by not taking enough care with Legal Advice, this seems a risk too far to me.
The point about following the route that The Scottish Greens have taken seems reasonable but Scottish Law is different, I don’t feel qualified to say if that makes a real difference.
Well said Caron.
This is a mess. Changing the rules of an election once it is underway is a massive no-no. And the resulting fix is in my view discriminatory. And we must always remember this is not some academic exercise.
This is aimed at real people, who are hurt and in despair. This is a cruel attack on the very existence of our trans, intersex and non-binary members and their involvement in the Liberal Democrats. This decision is unkind and it is in my view totally unjustified. I hope all camdidates in the elections will join with the overwhelming number who have already called for this divisive and discriminatory quick fix to be dropped at once.
Then these elections should go ahead without using a quota. Hopefully the legal position will clarified further in the courts over the next few months. Then we can decide whether or not to use a quota in future.
Thank you for articulating so clearly what so many in the party feel. If we don’t stand up for our principles, we will not be worth voting for.
Thank you Caron.
The harm caused by party’s current attitudes and trajectory may not be totally apparent yet – grass roots volunteers are propping us up despite feeling increasingly dejected.
I have been a candidate, exec. member, and a former chair – and if not for colleagues like yourself reminding me why the hell I’m still here – I’d have resigned my membership.
We can be so much more than the party of bland inoffensiveness and regretful hostility.