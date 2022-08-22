If business is to take more interest in the Liberal Democrats, isn’t it time to develop our response?

The business sections of newspapers often take a different angle on British politics than their earlier pages. While Matt Chorley was promoting Ed Davey in Saturday’s Times in order to make fun of Keir Starmer, Ian King, the business editor of Sky News, was writing about why business representatives and corporate lobbyists should be taking the Liberal Democrats more seriously, and making contact with party policy-makers. He suggests that larger numbers of them will be coming to the Brighton conference, since opinion polls persist in suggesting that the next election will not produce a majority for any single party, leaving the Liberal Democrats in a position to influence whatever government emerges.

If business is already talking about this, we had better put in some careful thinking ourselves. Our record on preparing for the possibility of conversations with other parties is mixed. A week before the 1979 general election, when it still looked possible that the Conservatives might not gain an overall majority, I was authorised (as the lead on our manifesto team) to contact my Tory opposite number, and discovered he was far better prepared than anyone of us.. In 1996-7, in contrast, we conducted extensive private consultations with Labour, only to be overtaken by the scale of the swing to Labour. In 2009-10 there was vigorous resistance by some MPs and activists to contemplating the hard choices that negotiating with another party about priorities would bring. I recall repeated Federal Policy Committee meetings at which attempts were made to shape our policy on student fees so that it would be defensible if we found ourselves in government, resisted by enthusiastic campaigners who insisted that it was a vote-winner.

Another recent Times business article, sharply critical of the fantasies floated in the Tory leadership campaign, wrote of the difference between ‘campaign economics’ and ‘government economics’, and the need to ensure that campaign promises do not make choices in government too difficult. Economic and political choices after the next election are likely to be fraught. We will need to have some clear and simple priorities, first for the campaign and then for any negotiations that might follow.

The Times’ comment suggests that many business leaders are attracted by the Liberal Democrat commitment to rebuild trade and cooperation with the EU, and to go for regulatory ‘equivalence’ instead of divergence. Pressure for divergence and deregulation comes from the financial sector, not for those who make things or provide services, who see Truss’s obsession with tax cuts and deregulation as damaging to their interests.

Some Liberal Democrats are still scarred by the experience of the 2010 coalition, and will want to resist any talk of future participation in government. The chaos of single-party government since 2015 has however made business and commentators suggest that the formal procedures of inter-party negotiation within government would offer more stability that the faction-ridden Conservatives have provided. In the past seven years we have had three prime ministers (and soon a fourth), five chancellors, foreign and business secretaries of state, six for justice and seven for culture, media and sport – a constant shuffle in which few Cabinet minister have had time to learn their brief before they’ve moved on.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.