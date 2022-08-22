I have recently listened to a very inspiring talk by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, about “Faith in Conflicted World”. It is interesting and challenging in a lot of ways. Bishop Welby talks about reconciliation, managed and unmanaged conflict, divisions and polarization in today’s world. Although in his talk, Justin Welby defines the conflict in a number of different ways, for me his talk was a sad reminder that it has been 178 days since the war in Ukraine started. As of Sunday, 21st August, it is exactly 5 months and 28 days since the war in Ukraine broke out. Has initial shock, disbelief, huge sadness and anger faded away and we are now in the stage of simply “accepting” the war? Has the war become a “norm”?

Only yesterday (Saturday, 20th August), after a busy day, I was invited to meet with a wonderful Syrian family, who was invited to our friend’s house in Welwyn Garden City. The subject of the war came up a lot when I spoke with Samer, the father of 4, who fled Syria with his wife and his 3 children. The fourth baby was born in the UK. Most of us probably would not have noticed that it has been 11.5 long years since the war started in Syria. Samer can’t go back to Damascus, an iconic, historic city, which was destroyed during the conflict. I wonder and worry whether the same might happen in Eastern Europe.

Some readers might remember that one of the cities on my bucket list, Sarajevo, was under siege for 1,425 days during the war in ex-Yugoslavia, the longest military siege in modern history. For me, it is simply incomprehensible. The list, unfortunately, never ends…

This week, various organisations will mark two important moments for Ukraine; Tuesday, 23rd August, is the National Flag Day in Ukraine and Wednesday, 24th August is the Ukrainian Independence Day. Both events are important and quite symbolic. Many groups and individuals will light up landmark buildings to show our solidarity with victims of the war. I know that my Local Authority in Welwyn Hatfield will also invite Cllrs to come together for a short moment of reflection to remember this tragic event, which already cost so many lives.

Many readers might agree that the flag itself and all national symbols have a much deeper meaning. The flag often relates to national patriotism, it offers hope and strength to carry on in the most challenging circumstances. It connects with our identity, values, heritage, and often complex historical and political setting. Olympic Games, World or European tournaments; each event gives us an enormous pride when our sportsmen and women stand on the podium. I am not a boxing fan, however it was heartening to see that both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk held Ukrainian flags at the end of their match. Although being united or standing together won’t stop the war, a simple gesture, a smile can “travel miles” and it can help to truly transform our relationships, something that our world and a society as a whole lack so much. In my view, these moments define us as humans and they help to open our hearts and build bridges or reconciliation and understanding.

However, waiving a flag is not enough. Moreover, it is an empty gesture. That’s why, although there are thousands of organisations across the country, which will support this important initiative, we must remember to do our best, whether we are, to continue providing relevant and adequate provision for the most vulnerable. Here in the UK, we have entered the final weeks into the leadership campaign to select our new Prime Minister. The topic of immigration and refugee crisis has come up a few times, however I have not seen any tangible attempts by both candidates to address this issue. Many of the Ukrainian guests that I speak to are worried about the transition for the host families’ environment into a settled and independent accommodation. Some tell me that mental health support is much needed to improve people’s emotional wellbeing. There are cases of poor transport or language provision.

It is true, as Justin Welby said, that conflict and frictions are part of the human DNA. Both can’t be separated and it is true that greed, “economical rat race”, power, global domination and influence don’t create a welcoming and collaborative environment. However, we all have a duty to be “lavish givers”, try and do our small part to create a better and more united world. Let’s hope that the National Ukrainian Flag Day will be a good way to start our commitment to reconcile and more importantly, to be different and always start again, no matter what.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and councillor for Handside ward, Welwyn Hatfield.