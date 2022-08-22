Sewage dumped in shellfish water 29,000 times by water companies

New fears shellfish could be contaminated by sewage dumps as over 200,000 hours of sewage is pumped into their habitat

The worst offenders are South West Water and Southern Water

Tim Farron slams lack of action from the Government: “Why aren’t Government Ministers listening to the public on this? They are ignoring the country’s outrage at this scandal.”

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats has found sewage was dumped into waters containing shellfish a staggering 29,000 times last year. The party has raised fears this could be taking place again this summer.

This equates to 207,013 hours worth of sewage in shellfish waters in England in just one year alone. The worst offenders were South West, Southern Water and Anglian Water.

The longest sewage dump event into shellfish water last year took place at Morecambe Bay by United Utilities – lasting 5,000 hours. Worst still, the sewage monitor only worked 15% of the time, meaning that figure could be much higher. In Sussex, Southern Water dumped sewage into Chichester Harbor for 4996 hours in just one overflow.

It comes after Southern Water’s sewage discharges closed Bexhill and Normans Bay beaches in the height of summer.

At the other end of the South Coast, Exmouth beach in Devon was marked unsafe to swim for nearly a week after at least two separate sewage discharges at the tourist hotspot. Exmouth beach also contains shellfish, last year South West Water dumped sewage into the sea for 1128 hours from just one overflow.

Liberal Democrats have called for a Sewage Tax on water companies, after firms which pump sewage into lakes and rivers made over £2.8 billion in profits. The tax on their profits would produce a fund worth hundreds of millions to prevent sewage polluting rivers.

In Parliament Lib Dem MPs backed amendments to the Environment Bill to end sewage discharges. However, this was blocked by Conservative MPs who voted against sewage discharges into rivers and coastlines being banned.

Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Environment said:

England’s treasured shellfish, our prawn, crayfish, lobsters and crabs, are the forgotten victims of this environmental scandal. The past week we’ve seen our beaches closed because of these polluting water companies. All the while, they are raking in billions of pounds in profits and forking out eye-watering bonuses to their CEOs. Frankly, the whole thing stinks. Why aren’t Government Ministers listening to the public on this? They are ignoring the country’s outrage at this scandal. Conservative MPs voted against a ban on sewage dumping. That means right now water companies are still pumping disgusting sewage into the homes of shellfish.

