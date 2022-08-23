Federal Board is the election, forward planning is the watchword

Our party has elections to 67 positions on 6 different committees and two directly elected positions coming up. Conference will be awash with the people vying for our votes. But we can’t lose focus of the need for experience, good governance and forward planning.

The committees up for election are admittedly an odd mix, from the fairly obvious Federal Board (to provide strategic overview to our party), to the opaque Federal International Relations Committee.

However, a running theme throughout these elections must be a steadfast focus on what we want to achieve as a party and how we achieve it.

With that in mind, it is important to note that the opinion polls are increasingly pointing toward a hung parliament with us as potential kingmakers. Don’t just take my word for it, Ian King agreed in his recent Times writeup about our conference.

It goes without saying that this would be a fantastic position to be in. As a party we exist to win elections then use that power to improve people’s lives. Any opportunity we have to do so should be carefully planned for.

However, we can only carefully plan if we have done so ahead of time. That is where our Federal Board, President and Vice Presidential elections come into the fore. Whoever gets elected to these offices will have a huge job come the next election in appointing the group that leads the discussion.

We will walk out of negotiations with a substantially better deal if we have been planning for years. Any person vying for the roles of President, Vice President or as a member of the Federal Board needs to have a clear plan to help gameplan out every scenario.

A failure to do so leaves us open to a deal with another party that may leave people worse off.

None of this, of course, takes away from other governance responsibilities. Our party leadership has many responsibilities but forward planning is one where we must pay special attention.

Let’s make sure we don’t overlook this crucial part of the federal board, by planning from day one of the next term.

* Callum Robertson is the Lib Dem Candidate for Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. In his day job, he works for a multi-national human rights NGO as an Advocacy Officer. Read about his plans for Essex here.