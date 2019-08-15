In Full: Jo Swinson’s letter to Jeremy Corbyn

Jo seems to have offended the Corbynista who are doing their thing and attacking her on all forms of social media.
But look at the letter she wrote to Jeremy Corbyn tonightL
Dear Jeremy,
Thank you for your letter of 14th August 2019 in relation to stopping a damaging “No Deal” Brexit.
We are determined to do whatever it takes not only to stop “No Deal” but also to stop Brexit.
Since becoming Leader of the Liberal Democrats, I have travelled across the United Kingdom speaking to people in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to discuss their concerns and worries. It is clear that a “No Deal” Brexit is a bad for our environment, bad for our NHS, bad for rural Britain, and bad for our family of nations.
So, in this moment of national emergency, I stand ready to work with anyone to stop Boris Johnson and his hard-line Brexit government in pursuing “No Deal”. My party has already been working with the Labour Party and other opposition parties to do this for many months now. That will continue under my leadership.
As I said before the start of the summer Recess, the Liberal Democrats will support a motion of no confidence in the government if it is brought before the House of Commons. If the motion is successful and a new Prime Minister is sought, our constitution operates on the principle that that person must command majority support of the House of Commons.
Based on on-the-record statements that have already been made, at least seven MPs on the opposition benches have indicated they would not give you confidence in these circumstances. Regardless of how my party were to vote in those circumstances, in order for you to command the confidence of the House, at least eight Conservative MPs would need to support you in taking office. For this and other reasons, I do not believe your plan is viable. I would be interested to know whether eight or more Conservative MPs have indicated to you that they will support you in these circumstances.
However, there are clearly other senior members of the House who could potentially command a majority in the House. Today I suggested that Ken Clarke or Harriet Harman, the Father and Mother of the House, could lead an emergency government.
They are the most experienced Members of the House, widely respected on both sides, and neither are seeking to lead a government in the long-term. I would be interested to hear your suggestions. I can understand that you would have a preference for a Labour alternative. Indeed, if she can command the support of the House of Commons Harriet Harman would be Labour’s first female Prime Minister.
Obviously, we hope legislative measures in the House of Commons will be successful in securing an extension to Article 50 to ensure that the UK does not fall out of the European Union with No Deal and no long-term security or stability.
Finally, a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal is vital. I hope that you can reassure me, and everyone campaigning for a People’s Vote to give the British people the final say on Brexit, that you are doing all you can to can to persuade the 25 or more Labour MPs who have previously voted against it to now back it in a Commons vote. I hope that we can now count on the full support of all Labour Members of Parliament.
I am ambitious for the Liberal Democrats, as you are for the Labour Party, but we are facing a national crisis and we may need an emergency government to resolve it. This isn’t the time for personal agendas and political games. We cannot allow party politics to stand in the way of Members from all sides of the House of Commons working together in the national interest. What matters right now is a plan that works and will stop a “No Deal” Brexit.
With this in mind, I would be happy and keen to meet in the coming days to discuss how our parties can work together to stop “No Deal” and who else might be able to lead an emergency government.
I look forward to hearing from you.
My door remains, as ever, open.
Yours sincerely,
Jo Swinson MP
Backtracking already – good!
Swinson needs to stop being so shouty. We were told that electing her LibDem leader would lead to gains the polls but so far it seems more that the reverse is occurring.
It’s very obvious that she’s focused on electoral considerations with propping up Corbyn being a bad look in terms of winning ex-Tory votes at what now seems to be an inevitable autumn election.
However, she’s also done the shouty thing with the Scot Nats. Some of what she has said has been disgusting and has put me off voting LibDem. She’s tried to delegimitise the right to peaceful protest such as complaining about the pro-UK bias of the BBC during the Scottish referendum campaign. She comes across as someone blinded by her own righteousness and intolerant and unwilling to acknowledge the viewpoints of others.
The LibDems have made a big mistake in following the tune of the media classes in electing her leader.
Labour’s offer to lead an emergency government to stop a No Deal Brexit is a bold and clever strategic move.
However, we should be under no illusions – it is motivated more by Labour’s self-interest rather than the national one. The idea that Corbyn – the life-long Brexiteer who has failed to show anything approaching political leadership on this issue over the last 3 years – has suddenly been transformed into the champion of the remain cause is an absurd one.
Nonetheless, the Labour offer places the LibDems in an extremely difficult position – and Jo Swinson’s caution is well justified.
A No Deal Brexit would be disastrous for Britain, but a Corbyn Government could be just as disastrous for the Liberal Democrats. It would risk sanitizing the Labour Leader in much the same way that Herbert Asquith’s support for Ramsay MacDonald sanitized the Labour Party after the 1923. The result of that experiment was catastrophic for the Liberals, seeing them haemorrhage votes from both left & right at the 1924 election they fell from 158 seats to just 40!
This is high-stakes politics and although the situation is not the same today as in the 20’s – the risks are still very real.
However, all that being said it is still right for us to put country before party and to genuinely consider Labour’s offer – and Jo’s letter seems to me to capture exactly the right position – both in tone and content.
Corbyn must first show that he can command the support of a broad-based Commons majority. This is far from a foregone conclusion – indeed the prospects of that appear vanishingly small as he doesn’t even have the support of all of own MPs let alone sufficient Tory rebels.
Then he must agree a short and specific program of government focused solely on an agenda designed to stop a No Deal Brexit.
Cont…
I would however go one step further – this is no time for the politics of personal ambition – Corbyn must also pledge that if he is unable to form an alternative government he would then support another more consensual figure as Caretaker Leader. That would still leave him able to fight the next election as Labour Leader, but would mean he did so on the same terms as other opposition leaders. A refusal to make such a pledge would expose his gambit for the self-interested power-play I believe it to be.
It’s extraordinary timing that so soon after being elected Leader that Jo Swinson is being faced with such a critical strategic choice. It’s not hyperbole to say that the decisions she makes over the next few weeks could shape the future of the LibDems and indeed of Britain for decades to come.
However, on the basis of her performance so far – I trust her judgement!