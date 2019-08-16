The Lib Dem surge continues in Shropshire

Just one by-election last night, and it provided a very encouraging result for the Liberal Democrats. In Meole in Shropshire, Adam Feifer slashed the Conservative majority and overtook Labour to finish a strong second.

Meole, Shropshire Con 37.6% (-17.8)

Lib Dem Adam Fejfer: 26.5% (+14.4)

Labour: 24.6% (-2.9)

Green 11.3% (+6.3) Thank you @SFejfer for standing and increasing our vote share! pic.twitter.com/IaACK5grNV — ALDC (@ALDC) August 15, 2019

Well done to Adam and his team.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings