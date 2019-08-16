Caron Lindsay

The Lib Dem surge continues in Shropshire

By | Fri 16th August 2019 - 7:52 am

Just one by-election last night, and it provided a very encouraging result for the Liberal Democrats. In Meole in Shropshire, Adam Feifer slashed the Conservative majority and overtook Labour to finish a strong second.

Well done to Adam and his team.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

