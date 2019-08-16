Tom Arms

Observations of an ex pat: China, Hong Kong and Confucius

By | Fri 16th August 2019 - 8:55 am

We are all the prisoners of history. Our present and much of our future is determined by the sum of our past experiences, both individually and collectively.

Europe, for instance, is now a secular continent. But its laws, politics, philosophies and society have Judaeo-Christian foundations. On the other side of the Eurasian landmass, the structures of Communist China owe more to the 2,500-year-old teachings of Confucius than to Marx and Lenin. And, if you are searching for pointers on Hong Kong it is best to do so within the context of China’s long-standing religion-cum-philosophy.

In fact, Confucianism was China’s official state religion until the monarchy was overthrown in 1911.  It was ditched by Sun Yat-sen and Chiang Kai-shek as part of a drive to westernisation. Confucianism was deemed to be too old and too Chinese to comply with the demands of modern western-dominated society which the Kuomintang believed China had to become to compete and survive.

Mao Zedong was even more anti-Confucius. Attacks on the old Chinese philosopher were one of the pillars of the Cultural Revolution. Confucianism argues that authority is derived from a powerful imperial individual. This was anathema to Mao who saw his power as coming from the mass of revolutionary Red Guards.

Since the death of Mao, successive Chinese governments have gradually moved towards Confucianism. Xi jinping is probably its strongest proponent in a hundred years. That is not to say he worships Confucius. Xi is a communist and communists are atheists (at least officially).  But he regularly quotes the philosopher, has set up hundreds of overseas centres which teach Confucianism; uses Confucianism as an alternative to Western values  and argues that Chinese history and culture is compatible with his appointment as president for life and  the all-embracing power of the Chinese Communist Party.

Western society is based on the rights of the individual.  Confucius said that Chinese society should be based on the duties of the individual. To protect individual rights, Western societies gradually moved towards systems of representative government. To insure that duties were fulfilled, China has always had a totalitarian system.  The masses, wrote Confucius, lacked the intellect to make decisions for themselves.  Everyone is not created equal and therefore only a few have the right to participate in government.

In pre-1911 China, the followers of Confucius were discouraged from asking questions or expressing opinions and the role of the merit-based civil service appointerde by the imperial court  was emphasised. Under Xi, freedom of speech is denied; opinions are kept to yourself and carefully trained party apparatchiks administer  government at all levels.

Hong Kong’s position in Xi’s Confucian structure is particularly interesting. The official phrase is “two systems in one country.” This fits in nicely with Confucianism’s emphasis on, self-discipline, moderation and compromise. The western word might be pragmatism. Confucius called it “the middle way.”

China and Hong Kong need each other.  Prior to the end of British colonial rule in 1997, Hong Kong was the main port of entry for foreign companies seeking business in China. When the British left, it was thought that much of the trade would shift to the six Chinese-controlled free ports led by Shanghai. Not so. In 2018, 61 percent of all foreign investment in China went through Hong Kong. This is because any business (or person) registered in Hong Kong is protected by The Basic Law which took effect at the time of the 1997 handover. That law is based on British law which is regarded as the international legal gold standard.

Hong Kong Basic Law also says that capitalism—not socialism—will be the guiding economicj policy of Hong Kong. Furthermore that Hong Kong will enjoy freedom of speech, association, assembly, procession, religion, trade unions and the right to strike. Finally, the former colony will be governed by a legislature directly elected by universal suffrage.

This arrangement is meant to last until 2047 when Hong Kong and China will merge. It is hoped that the merger will be seamless with China moving closer towards Hong Kong’s free-wheeling capitalism and the former British colony accepting China’s heavily centralised totalitarianism. Unfortunately for Beijing, the millennials who will middle-aged in 2047 have decided to fight the merger until the bitter end. They want to either continue the current system of autonomy ad infinitum or secure a  completely independent  Hong Kong. Any steps towards union—such as the proposed extradition treaty—will be opposed.

How will China react. At the moment there is a great deal of hot rhetoric. The commandant of the 5,000 strong Chinese garrison in Hong Kong has issued stern warnings. The CIA has reported that an estimated 10,000 military police have gathered on the Chinese /Hong Kong border. The West can do nothing. They did nothing during the Tiananmen Square Massacre and the British decision to leave Hong Kong Island was based on the reluctant pragmatic view that defending it against 1.3 billion Chinese was untenable. Sanctions? Possibly, but the Trump Administration has already imposed or threatened swingeing tariffs which are hurting American and European economies as well. Both Germany and Britain dipped into negative growth in the last quarter. Sanctions would further damage Western economies, possibly as much as or more than the Chinese.

But does that mean that the Chinese troops will cross the border? Maybe. Maybe not.  Confucius says: “if a government’s conduct is correct his government will be effective without the issuing of orders. If his conduct is incorrect, he may issue orders but they will not be obeyed.” Government is controlled by a powerful centralised ruler and the citizens have a duty to follow his orders, but the orders, says Confucius, must be based on self-discipline and mutual respect. Finally, according to the tenets of Confucianism, moral force is preferred to physical for and the people should be persuaded to submit willingly.

If force is necessary and is used unjustly, says Confucius, then the  people have the right to rebel and remove the “Mandate of Heaven” from the government.

* Tom Arms is the American-born membership secretary for Tooting Lib Dems. His Observations of an Expat appears regularly on Lib Dem Voice and in a number of US newspapers. Tom also lectures on foreign affairs, presents a weekly broadcast on world affairs for American radio and is working on a book about Anglo-American relations.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Andrew McCaig 16th Aug '19 - 9:13am

    Very interesting read Tom, thanks.

    Do you think a continued hope for an eventual take over of Taiwan and a spreading of economic and political influence in all the West Pacific islands will also restrain China in Hong Kong?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarNick Collins 16th Aug - 9:02am
    I wish she would drop those inane references to her ever-open door. It sounds unhinged.
  • User Avatardavid NOLAN 16th Aug - 8:55am
    Well done Jo for your very measured letter to Corbyn and excellent suggestion of 2 unity candidates for a temporary leadership of parliament. Most of...
  • User AvatarPaul Revell 16th Aug - 8:45am
    Putting a Brexiteer (JC) in charge of stopping Brexit seems as sensible as putting a Remainer (TM) in charge of delivering it. Since we alone...
  • User Avatarexpats 16th Aug - 8:34am
    Sorry, Jo, "too little too late".... The angry response, from senior Labour Mps, to to her calculated insult to Jeremy Corbyn has already soured a...
  • User AvatarChristian 16th Aug - 8:21am
    I think the letter is good and has cooled the situation somewhat. However Swinson makes a good point, it’s very unlikely that Corbyn can find...
  • User AvatarIan Hurdley 16th Aug - 8:05am
    I think the letter sets out our best strategy at the moment, but we must tread warily. The surge in our membership and support lies...
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy