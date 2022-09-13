Internal party elections – revised timetable

Given the tragic news of Her Majesty the Queen’s death, the Returning Officer has decided to alter the planned timetable for our Internal Elections.

The original timetable was based on the idea that it would enable candidates to collect nominations as part of the planned Conference in Brighton. Now that this has been cancelled, we are faced with both an increased workload for the staff team, as well as there being no conference at which to collect nominations.

Consequently, the Returning Officer has decided to delay the opening of nominations by 1 week, to the 20th September at 5pm.

In addition, the period in which candidates can collect nominations has been extended by 1 week.

Candidates now have until 6pm on Monday 10th October to collect the necessary nominations for roles they wish to stand for.

The new timetable is as follows:

Publication of the notice of elections: Monday 29th August, 17:00

Opening of nominations: Tuesday 20th September, 17:00

Close of nominations: Monday 10th October, 18:00

Deadline for submission of candidates’ manifestos: Friday 7th October, 17:00

Dispatch of ballot papers: Tuesday 25th October c13:00

Deadline for return of ballot papers: Tuesday 15th November, 17:00

Counting of votes and declaration of results: Wednesday 16th November 14:00

The remainder of the relevant information can be found in our Internal Elections hub here: https://beta.libdems.org.uk/internal-elections

People wishing to stand for election can submit their consent to nominations form in advance of the opening of nominations here: https://beta.libdems.org.uk/consent

Ed – Note that the following places are up for election:

President (200 nominations from 20 local parties required)

Vice President (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

3 members of the Federal Board (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

21 members of Federal Council (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

15 members of Federal Policy Committee (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

12 members of Federal Conference Committee (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

6 members of the Federal International relations Committee (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

10 members of ALDE delegation (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

3 members of Federal Council, representing the Scottish State Party* (10 nominations from members, or 1 nomination from a Local, Regional, State Party or any AO)

