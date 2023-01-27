Holocaust Memorial Day: Review of “Jews don’t count” by David Baddiel

There are few books that I have read which have made me stop, think and completely re-evaluate my world view. “Jews don’t count” by David Baddiel was one of them and without a doubt the most important book I read last year.

The author’s argument is simple. There is a gap in the UK and much of the West for recognising Anti-Semitism and standing up against it. He directs his argument not against would be racists but quite deliberately at those who see themselves as progressives. The author frankly states that his personal belief as a British Jew that progressives treat Anti-Semitism as a lower-class concern compared to other forms of racism. The author believes this is the case for two main reasons, because Jews are seen by progressives as being privileged and not a true ethnic minority and therefore white. One is a shameful and misleading stereotype and the other is factually incorrect.

Much of the book consists of Twitter exchanges between the author and other commenters. These are chosen to illustrate the various ways that such people have sought to trivialise David Baddiel raising the spectre of Anti-Semitism. Many of these examples are really quite worrying. Baddiel seems to have quite a good grip on the characteristics and drawbacks for how such debates are held on social media. One thing has to trump another. It is about “owning” not discussing. In between nuance is lost. This has meant that when David Baddiel has called for Anti-Semitism to be given the same level of recognition as Black Lives Matter, sadly some supporters of the latter have seen this as a competition.

Sometimes it takes a good author to articulate what you have been thinking for a while. I thought that when he talked about those who seek to trivialise or downgrade the tragedy of the Holocaust (labelled as a genocide of “whites”), to allow for recognition of more “black” genocide’s such as King Leopold’s reign of the Belgian Congo. This is something that I have personally witnessed on internet debates and have found quite shocking. Is this world so full of suffering that we have to degrade ourselves further by having some kind of genocide Olympics to see which was the worst? Why can’t we just be united in acknowledging that all such chapters are shameful and should never have been allowed to happen? These are difficult things to talk about and confront, yet it is important that we do.

David Baddiel also points out what he calls the “blind spots” in British culture with regards to the equal treatment of Jews compared to other ethnic minorities. There are complaints about actors playing the parts of ethnic minorities that they are not a part of, yet non-Jewish actors play Jews all the time. British poets known for having had Anti-Semitic attitudes that are frowned upon do not have their entire characters written off compared to those who may have such attitudes against other minorities. The independent Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) called out the Labour Party’s leadership under Jeremy Corbyn for not doing enough to prevent an environment pervading in the highest echelons of the party that allowed Anti-Semitic attitudes to flourish. This has not stopped many defenders of Corbyn labelling legitimate concerns about the EHRC’s findings as right wing inspired attacks on him. David Baddiel ponders that if Corbyn was to have conducted himself in a similar with regards to racist attitudes toward another group, would his supporters think differently?

This book is a short sharp shock. It’s delivery is thoughtful, reflective but also unflinching. It is hard to believe that an ethnic group that experienced an organised genocide within living memory is having their concerns for safety trivialised by many. But along with the above incidences of concern, David Baddiel reveals the horrifying truth; violence against Jews is increasing, notably in Europe. I firmly believe that the mark of a true progressive includes the ability to practice honest self-reflection and accountability. Our party should be at the forefront of addressing this issue.

* Zachary Barker is a the Chair of the Bristol Liberal Democrat Council Group.