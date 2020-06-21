Ireland at the UN table – An authority in soft power

In the world of international diplomacy, something remarkable happened this week to boost the morale of the UK’s closest neighbour, Ireland. She was elected on the first count to the table of the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, beating the far bigger power of Canada in the process.

You might wonder why Ireland would even want to be there, or why in fact, others would want her to be there. In the short history of the recent state that is Ireland, it will be the fourth time that Ireland has taken its place at that table. An impressive statistic given it’s just a small island in the North Atlantic. To answer this question, you need to get right into the soul of the Irish people to understand why being at the centre of shaping global decision-making and politics is important.

There’s a sense of national pride attached to it – Ireland, the underdog, holding its own amongst the big guns of global politics. More importantly, the island of Ireland has known its own troubles and has overcome them. We understand what feeling oppressed is like. We understand how hard peace is to come by. We understand the importance of language and identity. We understand conflict resolution. We lived it, and if we can come out of it the other side, so can others.

Let’s look at the result of the count this week. The quota was 128 out of 192 votes. There were three countries up for election – Canada, Norway and Ireland. One the first count, both Norway and Ireland were elected leaving Canada bruised again failing for the second time in recent times to get elected. Two features appeared in the vote – small nations voted for Ireland as well as all the Middle East Arab countries. A vote for Ireland was a vote for the small nations in the UN. Equally, Ireland doesn’t bring baggage to the UN Security Council as it does not have a colonial past and is deemed an honest broker.

The agenda Dublin will be focused on includes supporting a rules-based order that helps to enable small nations to survive. Plus, it intends to lobby for action to be taken against Israel if the planned annexation of the West Bank goes ahead. Ireland regards annexation as a blatant breach of international law. As an honest broker, Ireland is much respected in this regard and has been an active participant in the UN Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO) since 1958. UNTSO, established in 1948, is the oldest ongoing United Nations peacekeeping operation. It operates in Syria, Jordan, Lebanon and Israel – the parties to the Truce Agreements that followed the fighting in Palestine in 1948. To date, Ireland still maintains troops in the Golan Heights and Lebanon.

Without doubt, Ireland won its place again on the UN Security Council based on its reputation and record over many decades in the UN, including its history of peacekeeping.

The downside of the UN Security Council is of course the use of the veto by the ‘Big 5’ – China, France, the Russian Federation, the United States and the United Kingdom. What tangible real power against this veto can any other member of the UN Security Council ever actually have one might ask. Well, this is where a nation’s soft power comes in.

Ireland’s soft power won it a seat at the table for all the reasons listed above. In a world where we are seeing traditional international superpowers move away from multi-lateral co-operation, soft power as an influencer is going to prove very important. Ireland ranks in the Top 20 of the most powerful soft powers internationally. Add to this a powerful bi-partisan Irish-American lobby in Washington, what other small country gets an annual ceremony in the White House and what White House would ever risk cancelling it! What remains to be seen is what detrimental damage Brexit may have already done to Anglo-Irish relations in this forum.

Indeed, when you look at Ireland and its soft power, it’s far from the assumption that Irish people merely get drunk on St. Patrick’s Day – a complete disservice to what is a global phenomenon. International landmarks go green for St. Patrick’s Day and Irish music is played throughout. Her diaspora can be found everywhere and with pride. 77 million people claim Irish heritage. Her passport is much sought after, heavily evidenced by the rush for Irish passports with Brexit. Culturally, economically and politically, Ireland holds its own. ‘Ireland Inc.’ is alive and kicking. But bringing it back to basics, Ireland never started wars, and this is where, in the context of the UN Security Council, Ireland earns its most soft power arguably.

If you’d like to join the mailing list for Liberal Irish, contact us on [email protected]

* Audrey Eager is the founder of Liberal Irish, the Irish Liberal Democrat Society.