Isolation diary: Doing the shopping

The very first time I placed an online food order I wanted a pack of mushrooms. But I clearly misunderstood how these things work, because what I received was one large paper bag containing one very small mushroom.

I’m the cook in my family, and I don’t usually do the food shopping online because I always enjoy walking around the supermarket, spotting new products and picking up ideas.

But a week ago I set up a new online account. Placing the order was a doddle because they already knew all my shopping habits via my loyalty card. But when I got to the checkout I discovered that the earliest delivery slot was over a week away.

Fortunately we had a few days to prepare for going into self-isolation, so I was able to get in essentials from the convenience store to tide me over – enough loo rolls for two or three weeks seems a reasonable amount.

I was a bit worried about those delivery waits so went back on the site on Monday. This time the earliest slot was 6th April. So I can quite understand why people might be buying more than usual.

By yesterday evening I had thought of a few extra items that I needed for tomorrow’s delivery, so I logged in again and started to amend my order. The site, which has been a bit wobbly throughout, crashed. 9pm is probably peak demand, so I left it and tried again this morning at 7am – still down. At the moment I really don’t know whether we will get any more shower gel this time round.

Yes I know – shortage of shower gel is a first world problem, and I can manage perfectly well without it. We seem to have a stack of unloved soap in the bathroom, anyway. But it has set off another trail of worries about whether the supermarkets will be able to cope with the increased demand for online shopping.

Some years ago my much loved aunt lived in a second floor flat with wonderful views over the sea, but 150 miles away from me. She didn’t use a laptop or tablet and had only the most basic mobile phone, so every week or so she would phone me and dictate her shopping list. I then went onto the Tesco site and ordered for her. They cheerfully carried the shopping up to her flat.

Sadly my aunt is no longer with us, but I expect there are quite a few elderly people in her situation, and maybe it is something we can all consider doing, even when we can’t go out ourselves. Do advise elderly people to be cautious though, because there have been reports of fraudsters abusing the #viralkindness initiative. They should only entrust their card details to someone they know and trust.

Please note

We are in self-isolation to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised. We are not quarantined, so we can do one or two things (like going out for a walk) that you can’t do if you have symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has.

There is full advice on quarantining here, and advice on social distancing for vulnerable people here.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.