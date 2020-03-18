We should argue for a temporary Universal Basic Income

It is a scary time. As Covid-19 spreads across the globe, it is causing severe disruption and panic. The shift in government policy away from gambling lives on the mass infection (so-called ‘herd immunity’) to instead falling in line with most of the rest of world in attempting to slow the spread of the virus means that the likely death toll from the outbreak has fallen dramatically.

However, the impact on the economy will be enormous and will compound the significant damage already done by Brexit. Companies are already calling in the receivers, thousands of staff are being laid off or sent home unpaid, and millions of people are facing uncertainty and fear for their family’s financial future.

What is needed now is to provide a secure income for everyone in this country to fall back on. Whether they are laid off or become ill, we must provide an income that will help them to keep paying the bills, feed their family and put fuel in the car. The simplest way to do this is to introduce a Universal Basic Income (UBI).

This is not a new idea; it has been knocking around for years and has even been trialled in a limited way in a few places. Calls for UBI have been growing for years as economic behaviour has changed, and our ways of working and living have struggled to adapt. The march of automation, the complexity of state-run welfare systems, and the increasing cost of state pensions and healthcare as we all live longer have led to calls for some form of UBI from across the political spectrum.

It is a fundamentally liberal policy. At once sweeping away the stigma and complexity of state benefits and empowering the individual to choose how to live their life. Guaranteeing all citizens a sum of money that ensures a basic quality of life no matter what happens frees up the individual to live happier, freer lives.

UBI brings benefits to all of society, not just those with least. The funds could be used to invest your family’s future, in your home, or start-up a business venture of your own. It gives those people in our society with talent the breathing space to realise their ambitions no matter the economic circumstances into which they are born.

The government would be simplified and streamlined by removing the need for pensions or the disastrous Universal Credit. It would also support flexible working as many more people could afford to go part-time or work flexible hours, thereby mitigating the impact of automation and improving quality of life.

This is not a magic bullet that will fix all our problems. There are widespread, structural problems in our society and economy that will cause disbenefits. I do not pretend to know how such a change will interact with our highly complex and interconnected economy, but this is the time for our party to plant itself on the political agenda with a big idea that will bring positive, liberal change to Britain. I hope that our party’s current and future leaders will press the government to introduce an emergency UBI to support everyone at this challenging and frightening time.

* Cllr James MacCleary is the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Lewes District Council and Deputy Leader of the Co-Operative Alliance that runs the council