Why the Lib Dems need to lead the charge for #EmergencyUBI

Embed from Getty Images

Here in Hull, where I’m a Liberal Democrat Councillor, I was proud that in January we moved a motion that, with unanimous support called on the Government to run the first UK pilot of Universal Basic Income (UBI). This would see every person receive a fixed amount of money to free them from financial insecurity – protecting the most vulnerable in society.

It’s safe to say much has changed since January, but the issue of Universal Basic Income is more important than ever before. The Corvid-19 virus has plunged our nation into chaos and shown how financial insecurity through the nation is rife. We have a duty as a progressive party that champions freedom to act.

I was delighted that one of our leadership hopefuls Layla Moran backed our cause in Hull to the hills and even more so that she has recently written to the Government calling for an emergency UBI.

Liberal Democrats up and down the country should be championing this policy especially given its clear advantages in times of crisis.

We as a party have to step up and recognise that to help people worried about financial insecurity in this time of crisis, we have to back a Universal Basic Income support package that can free those affected from the shackles of financial worry.

I’m calling on the Lib Dem Parliamentary Party to do everything in its power to pressure the Government to implement an emergency UBI package at haste. Gig economy workers, small businesses and ordinary people of this country should have a hand up from this government and UBI is exactly that.

* Jack Haines joined the Liberal Democrats in 2015 at the age of 16.