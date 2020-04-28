Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Getting my prescription

By | Tue 28th April 2020 - 5:00 pm

Simple everyday procedures can get a bit complicated when in self isolation, but we are discovering some new ways of doing things.

Like most people of my age I do take some medication; there is nothing serious to worry about but they do make my life more comfortable.  Our local medical centre houses two GP surgeries and a pharmacy, so every two months I email the pharmacy and ask them to request my repeat prescription. They then email back when it is ready for collection.

Fortunately, the pharmacy already offers a delivery service, so it was easy enough to ask them to deliver it this time. I do know that I could also call on the local Covid-19 volunteers to help if needed.

The surgery also holds a number of drop in clinics, including one for people who have hearing aids, as I do.  Every couple of months I turn up, and the technician replaces the silicone earpieces and gives me some more batteries. It is so much more convenient to do that locally instead of attending the hearing clinic at the hospital.

When I realised that I was almost out of batteries, I wondered how I would get replacements. I could, of course, have phoned the GP or the hospital audiology department and asked what I should do. But I really didn’t want to bother them, so just bought some online. I paid £15.99 for a pack of 60 which will keep me going for over a year.

However batteries are free on the NHS, so it should be simple to get them under lockdown. Many elderly people with limited income have hearing aids, and I don’t actually know how they are getting hold of new batteries at the moment, or how they can access a technician if their hearing aids are faulty.

I’ve just done a quick search on Google but can’t find any information at all that relates to my area, although other parts of the country do seem to have posted advice.

My husband has now experienced a couple of video consultations with his GP and specialists. He found it a very helpful process once he had accessed the app – unlike Parliament local doctors don’t risk using Zoom.

Now that professionals have tried new ways of working I imagine many will want to continue with them in the post-coronavirus future.  I would certainly prefer to have a video consultation with my GP for a straightforward ailment rather than risk picking up germs in the waiting room. Of course, at a certain point there is nothing to replace a doctor’s direct observation of a patient, but with fewer attending the surgery in person the risks to other patients and to the medical staff will be greatly reduced.

Unfortunately, remote consultations do not work with dentists. My one great fear during lockdown is of developing severe toothache – the kind that literally keeps you awake all night longing for the moment when you can call the dentist. Thankfully dentists are allowed to give emergency treatment through Urgent Dental Care hubs, although I do hope they are now functioning better than when this article was written.

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 28th Apr - 5:38pm
    To those like myself who have strong reservations about decision making by referendum the essential feature of citizens' assemblies is that they do not have...
  • User AvatarMichael Meadowcroft 28th Apr - 5:37pm
    Richard Underhill's rhetorical question on our success and failure in West Leeds needs a response. It took us fifteen years of sacrificial effort, starting from...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 28th Apr - 5:28pm
    @ Tony Greaves So what's your take on the long term impact of the Union of Democratic Control and the NUWSS, then, Tony ?
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 28th Apr - 5:17pm
    The airline industry needs to recognise that The Liberal Democrats see it as a necessary evil. Constant downwards pressure on flights is necessary and Covid...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 28th Apr - 5:05pm
    This is an announcement from April 23: Government to introduce temporary new measures to safeguard the UK high street against aggressive debt recovery actions during...
  • User AvatarBlaise Baquiche 28th Apr - 4:53pm
    Thanks a lot everyone! Very interesting points raised and glad to know that I'm welcome