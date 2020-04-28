Isolation diary: Getting my prescription

Simple everyday procedures can get a bit complicated when in self isolation, but we are discovering some new ways of doing things.

Like most people of my age I do take some medication; there is nothing serious to worry about but they do make my life more comfortable. Our local medical centre houses two GP surgeries and a pharmacy, so every two months I email the pharmacy and ask them to request my repeat prescription. They then email back when it is ready for collection.

Fortunately, the pharmacy already offers a delivery service, so it was easy enough to ask them to deliver it this time. I do know that I could also call on the local Covid-19 volunteers to help if needed.

The surgery also holds a number of drop in clinics, including one for people who have hearing aids, as I do. Every couple of months I turn up, and the technician replaces the silicone earpieces and gives me some more batteries. It is so much more convenient to do that locally instead of attending the hearing clinic at the hospital.

When I realised that I was almost out of batteries, I wondered how I would get replacements. I could, of course, have phoned the GP or the hospital audiology department and asked what I should do. But I really didn’t want to bother them, so just bought some online. I paid £15.99 for a pack of 60 which will keep me going for over a year.

However batteries are free on the NHS, so it should be simple to get them under lockdown. Many elderly people with limited income have hearing aids, and I don’t actually know how they are getting hold of new batteries at the moment, or how they can access a technician if their hearing aids are faulty.

I’ve just done a quick search on Google but can’t find any information at all that relates to my area, although other parts of the country do seem to have posted advice.

My husband has now experienced a couple of video consultations with his GP and specialists. He found it a very helpful process once he had accessed the app – unlike Parliament local doctors don’t risk using Zoom.

Now that professionals have tried new ways of working I imagine many will want to continue with them in the post-coronavirus future. I would certainly prefer to have a video consultation with my GP for a straightforward ailment rather than risk picking up germs in the waiting room. Of course, at a certain point there is nothing to replace a doctor’s direct observation of a patient, but with fewer attending the surgery in person the risks to other patients and to the medical staff will be greatly reduced.

Unfortunately, remote consultations do not work with dentists. My one great fear during lockdown is of developing severe toothache – the kind that literally keeps you awake all night longing for the moment when you can call the dentist. Thankfully dentists are allowed to give emergency treatment through Urgent Dental Care hubs, although I do hope they are now functioning better than when this article was written.

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

