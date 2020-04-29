Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 29 April 2020

By | Wed 29th April 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

Next steps in addressing the coronavirus crisis? Tracing, an app and?… The Guardian provides an explanation of how the Government plans to step up its battle to quell the virus. But do you trust the Government with data relating to where you’ve gone and who you’ve met? Or is the need to bring this to an end enough to overcome your concerns?

British Airways is making 12,000 staff redundant, a sign of how bad things are likely to get for the airline industry. The share price is down by more than two-thirds, compared to the FTSE 100 fall of 20%, suggesting that what survives may be significantly smaller. What price Heathrow expansion?

2 social media posts

Jonathan Calder draws our attention to the axing (according to the Government, temporary) of a number of long-established regulations relating to the care of looked-after children;

Open Democracy calls the proposals ‘England’s bonfire of children’s rights’ and illustrates its article with an image of a Daily Mirror front page reporting the committal proceedings against Dennis O’Neill’s foster carers in February 1945.

Deeply troubling…

Meanwhile, the European liberals are having a vote to decide upon a favourite liberal or political read.

So, why not join in? There’s a pretty long list of choices, so you’ll probably find something you like…

