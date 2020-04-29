Are we being led by the science?

Well, that’s what we are told at the daily press conference, but is it true?
It’s becoming evident that the 2-metre social distancing rule is exceedingly problematic if it’s to be continued once businesses re-open, particularly for small cafes, restaurants and shops which are too small to implement it and will cease to be viable. So, the evidence to support it must be very strong, mustn’t it?
I have not been able to find that evidence anywhere, and significantly the WHO has settled on a much more pragmatic, achievable and sustainable one-metre distance. I made a few more discreet enquiries yesterday, and the answer came back that ‘there is no evidence’.
Does Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and SAGE know something we don’t? – we certainly hope so, but if this secret society does not publish its membership and meeting minutes how can we trust the government to have taken their advice seriously, rather than manipulated it, particularly now we know who else attends these meetings.
I suspect that a discussion amongst colleagues around possible everyday simple measures has somehow morphed into ‘science’ somewhere between the SAGE committee room and the ministerial podium. If that had happened, even by mistake rather than by design, or in the panic of early March when the government was clearly way behind the curve, we need to know. They could just say ‘sorry; we got that wrong.’
We already know the government has form on speaking ‘truths’ which are anything but, and are certainly not beyond sacrificing a few experts to gain political advantage for their own ideology, in fact, it’s been an integral part of their strategy recently. Do the rules of SAGE allow participants to make corrections when their advice has been misinterpreted? – have the scientists got the courage to call out inaccuracies?
Remember that excruciating ‘disinfectant’ interview last week from the USA? The president’s chief medical adviser sitting close by squirmed but did not dare speak to correct him, that’s dangerous. If the chief medical adviser was there and didn’t say anything, then it must be true, mustn’t it? – so back to the three podia at the daily press conference.
* Catherine Royce was previously PPC for Uxbridge (2001) and Romsey (2017) as well as being on the Liberal Democrat Women executive. She is currently a member of the Federal Policy Committee and the Liberal International British Group Executive.
@ Catherine,
I think you’re looking at this slightly the wrong way. There’s nothing special about 2 meters. Virus transmission is still possible. But, obviously, if everyone keeps 2 metres away from each other the transmission rate will be less than if they only keep 1 metre apart. But, not as good as if they keep 3 meters apart.
There are other factors, too, such as the effectiveness of the ventilation and wind speed if people are out in the open.
So, in the end its just what is considered reasonable and enough to keep the reproductive rate of the virus to less than 1. That’s all it can be.
There seems to be an add belief in certain quarters that there is some kind of “scientifically correct known answer” to every question. As Peter Martin points out this is simply not the case, every situation will cause massive differences in the “right” answer. 2 meters is obviously a figure to make people understand that they should stand an unnaturally large distance from each other.
The WHO can not be seen as an authority at this point and should not be deified because it is an international body and liberals tend to be internationalist. It has clearly been fundamentally compromised and will need to be cleared out at the top once things settle down.
There is a lot of scientific information out there and people should try to engage with it as much as they can. There are some good issues in here but they seem mixed up with some unhelpful assumptions.
At 2 meters you are keeping the worried well apart. If an infected person coughs at 2 meters, you are still going to get splattered because the virus makes sure it is expelled with force. Much of this is a ‘we must do something, this is something, we must do it’. The trouble is, we don’t know what is effective and what just makes us feel better. Backing this up with testing would help, as would contact-tracing, but they couldn’t be bothered when that would have been manageable, and the genie is well out of the bottle now. Cancelling the races at Cheltenham would have been an excellent idea. That was an awful lot of people close together who then redistributed themselves over a wide area.