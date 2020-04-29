Are we being led by the science?

Well, that’s what we are told at the daily press conference, but is it true?

It’s becoming evident that the 2-metre social distancing rule is exceedingly problematic if it’s to be continued once businesses re-open, particularly for small cafes, restaurants and shops which are too small to implement it and will cease to be viable. So, the evidence to support it must be very strong, mustn’t it?

I have not been able to find that evidence anywhere, and significantly the WHO has settled on a much more pragmatic, achievable and sustainable one-metre distance. I made a few more discreet enquiries yesterday, and the answer came back that ‘there is no evidence’.

Does Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and SAGE know something we don’t? – we certainly hope so, but if this secret society does not publish its membership and meeting minutes how can we trust the government to have taken their advice seriously, rather than manipulated it, particularly now we know who else attends these meetings.

I suspect that a discussion amongst colleagues around possible everyday simple measures has somehow morphed into ‘science’ somewhere between the SAGE committee room and the ministerial podium. If that had happened, even by mistake rather than by design, or in the panic of early March when the government was clearly way behind the curve, we need to know. They could just say ‘sorry; we got that wrong.’

We already know the government has form on speaking ‘truths’ which are anything but, and are certainly not beyond sacrificing a few experts to gain political advantage for their own ideology, in fact, it’s been an integral part of their strategy recently. Do the rules of SAGE allow participants to make corrections when their advice has been misinterpreted? – have the scientists got the courage to call out inaccuracies?

Remember that excruciating ‘disinfectant’ interview last week from the USA? The president’s chief medical adviser sitting close by squirmed but did not dare speak to correct him, that’s dangerous. If the chief medical adviser was there and didn’t say anything, then it must be true, mustn’t it? – so back to the three podia at the daily press conference.

* Catherine Royce was previously PPC for Uxbridge (2001) and Romsey (2017) as well as being on the Liberal Democrat Women executive. She is currently a member of the Federal Policy Committee and the Liberal International British Group Executive.