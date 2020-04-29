New leader should be banging on Starmer’s door on day one

The election of Kier Starmer as leader of the Labour Party, and therefore the leader of Her Majesty’s Opposition, presents a challenge for us as Liberal Democrats. On the one hand, it’s good news for our democracy that there’s now a serious Leader of the opposition who will be asking probing questions of this terrible Conservative government.

On the other hand, it presents a threat to us. A Starmer-led Labour Party will be fishing in the same pond of voters that we hope to seek support from. Some who had fled Corbyn’s Labour may now return to them. Our chances of making inroads into Labour-held seats that voted Remain in 2016 will have significantly diminished.

We are probably never going to see an overall Labour majority in this country again. They’ve lost Scotland to the SNP, and the Tories have breached the so-called ‘red wall’ in the north of England. It seems unlikely that many of those seats are coming back to them any time soon.

The big opportunity here for our incoming leader is to open discussions with Starmer and his team about what the political future looks like in this country. We’re only at the beginning of the Johnson/Cummings vision for this country, and anybody who read the Conservative manifesto in December’s election will know that, that is a very disturbing conception of our democratic and legal future.

For me, the opportunity that Starmer’s election represents outweighs the threat. We have to engage with Starmer on how we wrestle back control of our politics from the populist clique running the government. The place to start is electoral reform. Labour need to realise that the most likely route into Downing Street for a non-Conservative government is via an alliance of parties. This can be achieved under our current system, but it can only be entrenched by disposing of First Past the Post and replacing it with a fair, proportional system.

We also need an honest conversation with ourselves about what we want to see happen at the next General Election. We are now in second place in a lot of seats, and overwhelmingly our opponents in those seats are Conservatives. Tactical voting by Labour supporters in their seats would unseat a lot of Conservative MPs. There is a clear agreement to be reached here, and we need to be prepared to make some real electoral sacrifices in areas important to Labour to achieve it.

This is not a call for us to become uncritical friends of the Labour Party or look to align our policies. In some areas, they are as far away from us politically as the Conservatives. However, it is a call for electoral pragmatism in the face of a dangerous, populist government that threatens to dominate British politics for a generation.

Many in the Labour Party would rather call us ‘Yellow Tories’ and continue shouting ‘Tuition Fees!’ at us at every opportunity, so it will not be easy. Serious people in Labour know though that Lib Dems doing well against the Tories is vital to them finding their way back into government.

If we are serious about building a liberal, fairer future for our country, then we need to find our way back into government too, and to do that our new leader needs to be banging on Starmer’s door on day one.

* Cllr James MacCleary is the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Lewes District Council and Deputy Leader of the Co-Operative Alliance that runs the council