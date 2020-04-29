Christian de Vartavan

Forecasts for the end of the COVID-19 epidemics similar to Singapore lab’s

Between March 17th and 20th, using my former scientist’s PhD knowledge, I started making forecasts, with graphs, of when the COVID-19 would end for the main European countries and the UK. The shot was a long one, and the forecasts sent in a private email to colleagues. At the time the government announced a minimum ’12 weeks’ epidemic. Hence until at least June 17, with statements that it may last over six months to 2021.

With data consolidating from March 30, I took the risk to make my previsions public on LINKEDIN (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/update-previous-coronavirus-covid19-reports-analysis-de-vartavan/) forecasting the end of the UK epidemic between April 30 and May 6 +/-. In another April 21 report, I also calculated, among others, the end of the Italian epidemic around May 6 +/-.: (https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/now-witnessing-end-coronavirus-epidemic-central-christian-de-vartavan/). The aim is to provide intelligence to UK companies of when to prepare to exit the costly lockdown and hence reduce at soon as possible its economic damages. I suggested May 1 to start preparing and still do. 

Yesterday Prof. Didier Raoult, director of the 1000 staff Méditerranée Infection Institute in Marseilles (France) made on YouTube an update video on COVID-19 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcvDi6tjldk). In the course of the video, Prof. Raoult revieled graphs made by mathematicians of the multiple awards winning Data-Driven Innovation Lab in Singapore, led by former MIT graduate Prof. Jianxi Luo (https://ddi.sutd.edu.sg/sutd-data-driven-innovation-lab), of which I was unaware. 

The Singapore lab’s calculated date for the end of the epidemic in Italy is currently May 9 +/- when mine is May 6 +/-, so identical. Moreover, for the end of the UK epidemic May 17 +/-, when mine is April 30 to May 6 +/-. (https://ddi.sutd.edu.sg/when-will-covid-19-end), although I have perhaps been a bit short there. 

It is usually good science when similar results are obtained independently. We shall soon see how correct these forecasts are. What is already certain is that the curves obtained separately by Singapore and myself allow to frame the cycle of the virus, which in every country rises to a sharp peak and falls relatively quickly, in a pyramidal shape. 

As to why scientists advising government did not define this cycle earlier, or made it available to the public, perhaps avoiding much anxiety for the British public, I leave it to others to find out?

 

* Christian de Vartavan is an eminent scholar and now CEO of a London blockchain consulting company.

2 Comments

  • Tony Greaves 29th Apr '20 - 4:16pm

    How do you define “the end of the epidemic”?

