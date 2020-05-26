It is time for the Lib Dems to talk about policing, or more specifically, dealing with crime. As a member of the Social Democrat Group, I agreed with much of what this Lib Dem Voice article said, however, the first comment also rings true.

The 2019 Manifesto was very light on how we deal with crime and until we figure out how to have a constructive conversation about it, I suspect, we won’t do as well as we can.

This is not to say that the immediate answer has to be more tasers, as some Conservatives suggest, or paying police pennies on the pound as the now ex-Shadow Home Secretary suggested in that infamous LBC interview.

We can have a constructive discussion on policing and crime reduction, whilst continuing to hold our liberal values. We must become comfortable talking about policing if we are to win again, especially as throughout 2019 crime became the second most pressing concern for people, according to YouGov.

We should have two priorities: getting more front-line police officers and boosting community police operations.

Getting more front-line police officers on the beat will be good for individuals and businesses. One of the biggest issues that comes up on the doorstep when I am campaigning is lack of police presence leading to car crimes and vandalism.

Whilst these may seem fairly low-key crimes, they make people feel unsafe, people won’t want to set up businesses in that area and it will ultimately damage the long-term economic prospects of that location.

Getting more police on the beat will help with this as not only will it reduce the likelihood of crime occurring, when it does occur people are more likely to be able to speak to a police officer physically which will help alleviate concerns that nothing will get done. There should be a minimum number of police officers per capita so that people can feel safe and secure.

Unfortunately, trust has been lost in certain areas or amongst certain communities. This makes the job of reducing crime much harder as a lot of policing can be done in the community, but by boosting community policing operations and ensuring that officers are well trained, we can start to turn that around.

We need to invest in community police officers so that they can build these relationships within communities and in the long-term reduce crime. As this LSE report shows, community policing shouldn’t be used as a cost-cutting mechanism for the Home Office, it is key to building sustainable confidence and engagement with the police force.

As a party, we often shy away from talking about policing and crime. I think in part it’s because we have a healthy scepticism of authority and we are also very quick to recognise problems such as Derbyshire Police with their COVID drone.

This doesn’t change the fact that crime is a big issue for a lot of people, and we can do something about it without going down illiberal routes. It’s time we become comfortable talking about policing and its role within crime reduction, because without it, we will continue to be talking to our own members rather than the general public.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the next local elections