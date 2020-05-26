Further reflections on the English Party

Recently, as a new member, I became flummoxed when trying to work out what the English Party is, does and who makes up its committees. I wrote up my frustrations here at Lib Dem Voice . Having started with no axe to grind, I have become near axe-wielding now that responses have come in from that article. Members of as long as thirty-five years have admitted not knowing anything about the English Party and others have pointed out how it resists change or even blocks progress. Yet, there is an alternative and one that may help kick-start the reform that our recent Election Review has called for.

My main gripe with the English Party had been that they didn’t appear to have a website (it turns out that they do but it says so little about what the English Party is and does that in Google rankings terms, it’s basically on the ‘dark web.’) And they didn’t have social media or the other indicators of transparency and openness one might expect from a liberal, political institution.

But since then I’ve learned that it’s more broken than just ‘poor comms.’ There was a governance review in 2016-17 with support for change from members, clear proposals for reform that were accepted by the English Party’s enormous committee and then… nothing happened!

The Election Review, that started me on my investigation, is clear that our broken, bureaucratic structures are a longer-lived problem and more damaging than any poor decisions made for GE2019. It is not a leap of imagination to say that the English Party, as an uber-committee that cannot implement reform, is part of that structural problem.

But if it cannot reform itself, what to do?

In my previous article I pointed out that it is possible for regional parties to elevate themselves to the position of ‘State Party’ and thus bypass the English Party altogether (article 4.12 of the English Party constitution.)

In other words, a region like Yorkshire and the Humber with a population and GDP similar to Scotland can decide, “we don’t want our voice diluted and obscured by the English Party any more, we want to be on a level platform with Scotland and Wales.”

I’ve since discovered that the North West region attempted this in 2016, voted in favour of the change at their Spring conference and then didn’t get a ratification hearing at Federal Conference. It seems that resistance to change is a problem at all levels of our party.

I’ve also discovered that there is considerable interest in pursuing this option in my own region of the East of England. In fact, there are now tentative plans in development to try to hold a special conference (virtually) in order to debate and vote on the relevant constitutional changes in the next couple of months.

Will this improve things? It certainly doesn’t seem like it will hurt. But more positively, will a flatter structure with more direct, transparent links between regions and the UK-wide federal body, help our party reform and improve itself? I think so. Could it even help the Federal Party develop a vision and message that appeals not just to the Urban Metropolitans but also rural, seaside and small towns? We must try.

Surely it is more in keeping with our liberal and federal values to get past the outmoded concept of kingdoms and to work on a flattened hierarchy of similar-sized, equal and diverse regions?

It certainly suggests so in our constitution! If we believe in liberalism and federalism, then let’s live our values.

* Dr Rob Davidson is a Lib Dem member, data scientist and digital campaigns expert. He co-founded Scientists for EU, NHS for a People's Vote and was a founding member of the People's Vote campaign. Currently he is in the process of founding Liberationinc.co.uk - an incubator for liberal startups.