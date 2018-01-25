Kirsten Johnson

It shouldn’t be a man’s world, but it is….

By | Thu 25th January 2018 - 8:15 am

The horrific tales of abuse that 156 women were brave enough to speak of in court led to Larry Nassar being convicted of multiple counts of sexual abuse, with a sentence of up to 175 years in jail.

Reports say

The women — almost all of whom initially met Nassar for a sports-related injury — said that, because of the abuse, they struggled with anxiety, depression and instances of self-harm. Others said they no longer trust doctors or that they shrink from any physical touch.

This respected physician, the team doctor for USA Gymnastics through four Olympic Games, took advantage of young girls in his care.

Nassar’s sentence came on the same day that the story broke of the abuse of women hostesses at a charity gala in London.

Deputy Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson  MP has written two letters calling on investigations into the happenings at The President’s Club charity dinner. It was a men’s only dinner, served by women in short black dresses, high heels and black underwear. Women reported being groped and having men expose themselves.

Jo’s cross-party letter to the Charity Commission, signed by herself and 41 more MPs, reads

As you will no doubt be aware, today’s Financial Times report of the event hosted by the Presidents Club Charitable Trust (registration number 1017310) last Thursday has prompted widespread condemnation.

I have attached a copy of our letter to the Trustees of the charity which outlines our serious concerns about the reported behaviour of the attendees, including the sexual harassment of staff working at the event. It seems likely from reports that these incidents included criminal behaviour.

While in usual circumstances the charity would conduct any initial investigation, the serious and potentially criminal nature of the behaviour means we believe it warrants urgent investigation by the Charity Commission for England & Wales, including as to whether the Trustees are fit to hold such office, given their apparent failure to properly discharge their duties to protect health and safety of workers, and the reputation of the charity.

The letter she references to the Trustees of the charity was printed on this site last night.

Well done, Jo, for standing up for vulnerable women. What men think they can get by with beggar’s belief. The years of abuse suffered by gymnasts and athletes in Nassar’s care, and the behaviour of wealthy men at an elite charity dinner show society at its worse. True gender equality is valuing each person’s bodily integrity and not abusing power.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.

