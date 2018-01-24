Jo Swinson on The President’s Club: Time’s up on this crap

Jo Swinson’s words were reassuringly unminced this morning when she condemned the appalling behaviour which took place at the President’s Club Dinner. She praised Madison Marriage, the FT reporter who wrote about it.

All of the women were told to wear skimpy black outfits with matching underwear and high heels. At an after-party many hostesses — some of them students earning extra cash — were groped, sexually harassed and propositioned.

There is something deeply distasteful about some of the richest and most powerful men in the country behaving in that way to young women on a tiny fraction of their incomes.

Superb but deeply disturbing report by @miss_marriage – kudos to @FT for lifting the lid on this rotten culture that still exists in some parts of business community. https://t.co/6VKJjfzgyk — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 23, 2018

Simply stomach-churning: sinister directions dictating what underwear women should wear; blurb suggesting cosmetic surgery would “add spice to your wife”; business demanding a woman rip off her knickers; multiple reports of sexual assault. — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 23, 2018

More than 300 rich businessmen were perfectly happy to attend such an event, which shows what a rotten, sexist culture is still alive and kicking in parts of the business community. Time’s up on this crap. 💩 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) January 23, 2018

Jo wasn’t just going to leave it there with a few outraged tweets, though. She thought about how to hold these people to account.

She prepared, and persuaded 40 MPs to sign, letters of complaint to the Charity Commission.

The letter calls on the Charity Commission to urgently investigate the President’s Club “because of the “serious and potentially criminal nature of the behaviour.” and asks that the organisation investigates “whether the Trustees are fit to hold such office, given their apparent failure to properly discharge their duties to protect health and safety of workers, and the reputation of the charity.”

In the letter to the President’s Club Jo states that: “There can be no place in 2018 for respectable fundraising events which objectify women and subject them to groping and harassment.”

She warns that the Trustees have failed in their duty. “Indeed not only do the reported events of last week impact on the reputation of the Presidents Club Charitable Trust, they also put at risk the reputations of charities that were being supported by the event.

“No doubt these charity partners, sponsors and donors to the Presidents Club Charitable Trust will be reassessing their involvement with your charity following these revelations.”

And then she wrote another letter to the Trustees of the Presidents’ Club which was very well-resaarched and worth publishing in full in case anyone else needs any of the references in it to tackle another injustice.

Dear Mr Meller, Mr Soning and Mr Ritchie, As you know, today’s Financial Times publishes shocking and deeply concerning reports about the Presidents Club Charitable Trust fundraising dinner held last week. There can be no place in 2018 for respectable fundraising events which objectify women and subject them to groping and harassment. Raising large amounts of money for good causes is no excuse for the behaviour reported by FT journalist Madison Marriage: women working at the event being directed to wear specific underwear and ‘sexy shoes’, men repeatedly groping women, or exposing genitals to them, or declaring ‘rip off your knickers and dance on that table’. The reports certainly suggest several cases of sexual assault. I welcome the statement issued, presumably on behalf of yourselves as Trustees, that these reports ‘will be investigated fully and promptly and appropriate action taken’.

However there remain several unanswered questions about the discharge of your duties as charity Trustees, and how such a situation has arisen in the first place. In particular, I draw your attention to the Key Principles of the Code of Fundraising Practice (2016), which states that the work of all fundraising organisations will be ‘legal, open, honest and respectful’. Section 15.2.2 states that with regard to employing staff at events, organisations have a legal duty to ‘carry out a sufficient and suitable risk assessment before undertaking an event of any size’. That the event brochure apparently carried a full page warning that no attendees or staff should be sexually harassed suggests that the charity was aware of this risk. Were any complaints made following previous years’ events, or were organisers otherwise aware of incidents of harassment or sexual assault at those dinners?

What measures did you as Trustees put in place, other than the note in the brochure, to manage the risk of harassment and sexual assault?

Were any previous attendees banned from attending the event on the basis of past behaviour? ACAS provides guidance on dress codes within the workplace, crucially that they should ’relate to the job and be reasonable in nature’. It is hard to imagine how it could be seen as reasonable to specify the colour of underwear for hostesses employed to assist at a charity fundraising event. How did the charity carry out oversight of the agency providing the hostesses, and were they aware of requirements for hostesses to be ‘tall, thin and pretty’, and instructions on dress, underwear, make-up and ‘sexy shoes’? Another key duty of Trustees towards the charity is ‘protecting and safeguarding its reputation’, as outlined in the Charity Commission for England & Wales’ Guidance. This discusses the need to ‘identify the reputational risks your charity may face in its fundraising and to plan for their management’ and ensuring there is ‘adequate consideration of the impact of your charity’s fundraising on its donors, supporters and the public’, and ‘adequate control… over your charity’s fundraising approach’. It seems clear that the Trustees have failed in this duty. Indeed not only do the reported events of last week impact on the reputation of the Presidents Club Charitable Trust, they also put at risk the reputations of charities that were being supported by the event. No doubt these charity partners, sponsors and donors to the Presidents Club Charitable Trust will be reassessing their involvement with your charity following these revelations. In light of the seriousness of these concerns I am also submitting this complaint directly to the Charity Commission for England & Wales. Yours sincerely,

Both letters were signed by most Lib Dem MPs and others including Caroline Lucas, Harriet Harman, Anna Soubry, Nicky Morgan, Maria Miller and Jess Phillips.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings