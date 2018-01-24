The Voice

WATCH: Wera Hobhouse on why Brexit is a bad idea

By | Wed 24th January 2018 - 1:25 pm

This week, Bath MP Wera Hobhouse spoke in a parliamentary debate on a petition calling on the Government to walk away from the Brexit talks with no deal. As ever, she did so with passion and wit.

Enjoy.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

4 Comments

  • John Marriott 24th Jan '18 - 2:55pm

    “Passion and wit”? She needs to go and see “The Darkest Hour” to see what passion and wit, courtesy of Winston Churchill, really are.

  • Red Liberal 24th Jan '18 - 4:48pm

    @John Marriott Wow, classy – attacking Wera for her German nationality like that. How lovely of you Brexit gammon.

  • John Marriott 24th Jan '18 - 5:56pm

    Red Liberal, I am merely commenting on the description of the lady’s performance, which, in my humble opinion, was neither passionate nor witty. Perhaps the pronoun I should have used was ‘you’ rather than ‘she’. How anyone can assume I am attacking her origins beggars belief.
    I guess that your response is an attempt at sarcasm. It is a pity that you have jumped to conclusions about my loyalties. I voted to stay in the EEC in 1975 and to remain in the EU in 2016. You are perfectly entitled to your opinion. However, I would have more respect for it if you didn’t hide behind a pseudonym.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 24th Jan - 9:28pm
    Michael BG. I certainly understood that you would be thinking of education and training for life, and I think you put it well when you...
  • User AvatarFiona 24th Jan - 9:03pm
    I'm not sure if the software allows it, but many sites use tags to allow users to filter articles according to their interests. I think...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 24th Jan - 8:57pm
    It is good to see here a lament about the lack of women newspaper editors. One wonders how the lamenter thinks it is helpful to...
  • User AvatarHelen Dudden 24th Jan - 8:27pm
    I agree. Women deserve respect.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 24th Jan - 7:34pm
    David Evans, You are right to some extent. If I bought some NS certificates at the same time as you were cashing in the same...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 24th Jan - 7:25pm
    @ frankie I don’t understand where you get the impression that I don’t want everyone to have the education and training to make them the...