WATCH: Wera Hobhouse on why Brexit is a bad idea

This week, Bath MP Wera Hobhouse spoke in a parliamentary debate on a petition calling on the Government to walk away from the Brexit talks with no deal. As ever, she did so with passion and wit.
Enjoy.
“Passion and wit”? She needs to go and see “The Darkest Hour” to see what passion and wit, courtesy of Winston Churchill, really are.
@John Marriott Wow, classy – attacking Wera for her German nationality like that. How lovely of you Brexit gammon.
Red Liberal, I am merely commenting on the description of the lady’s performance, which, in my humble opinion, was neither passionate nor witty. Perhaps the pronoun I should have used was ‘you’ rather than ‘she’. How anyone can assume I am attacking her origins beggars belief.
I guess that your response is an attempt at sarcasm. It is a pity that you have jumped to conclusions about my loyalties. I voted to stay in the EEC in 1975 and to remain in the EU in 2016. You are perfectly entitled to your opinion. However, I would have more respect for it if you didn’t hide behind a pseudonym.
Superb performance by Wera. How I wish the media would pay attention to rising stars such as Wera and Layla.
