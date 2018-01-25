Our NHS needs money!

Vince has been talking about how we can properly fund the NHS in England and Wales.
The full LIb Dem plan is here. It includes five steps for rescuing health and social care services, with the long-term goal being to integrate health and social care into one seamless service with pooled budgets.
- An immediate 1p rise on the basic, higher and additional rates of Income Tax to raise £6 billion additional revenue which would be ringfenced to be spent only on NHS and social care services.
- Direct this additional investment to the following priority areas in the health and care system: social care, primary care (and other out-of-hospital care), mental health and public health.
- In the longer term and as a replacement for the 1p Income Tax rise, commission the development of a dedicated Health and Care Tax on the basis of wide consultation, possibly based on a reform of National Insurance contributions, which will bring together spending on both services into a collective budget.
- Establish a cross-party health and social care convention, bringing together stakeholders from all political parties, patients groups, the public, and professionals from within the health and social care system to carry out a comprehensive review of the longer-term sustainability of the health and social care finances and workforce, and the practicalities of greater integration.
- Introduce a statutory independent budget monitoring agency for health and care, similar to the Office for Budget Responsibility. This would report every three years on how much money the system needs to deliver safe and sustainable treatment and care, and how much is needed to meet the costs of projected increases in demand and any new initiatives – to ensure any changes in services are properly costed and affordable.
This is very good and an answer to those who think the party talks about anything but Brexit.
The sad fact is the party barely gets any coverage when it does talk about anything but Brexit.
The two do connect.
And it is, Labour , whether they have policies as good, worse , or better, get coverage on the health service related issues.
What is both necessary and vital, is very dramatic or action packed changes to the way we do things in this country on health care.
One thing not mentioned much is training and recruitment and then retention.
We have to see that as the Brexit situation is already making the NHS lose staff, it also reveals the defeatist attitude to providing the jobs needed for the patients who need them, as well as the benefits to the UK workforce being a skilled and productive one.
It is shameful that people who could be providing the essential services within this country , are not available in numbers needed, compared with most countries.
British jobs for British workers, was meaningless , from Brown, because he did not even get the government to phase in the accession of new countries into the EU, nor did any government play by the same strict but sensible rules on freedom of labour movement, not the same thing as the mythical free movement referred to often, most countries enforce them, and claim the money for their patients from the host country, but this country does not.
Money that is available not claimed, added to training and recruitment that is not implemented, as well as retention of workers not happening , a demoralised staff, a disastrous situation.
This is without even staring on the flaws in the whole structure and attitude , in delivery and care, in general.
The social care element added, only adds to the problem identified above, if the money and changes are not made.
Big private monopoly contracts are no more the answer than big government management led ones, if none of the real issues are addressed, these contractual ones, are a sideshow.
Absolutely SPOT ON! Now comes the hard bit. Stop banging on so much about Brexit and start promoting the Health Plan. Lib Dem supporters are anxious for the party to gain the public’s attention (and presumably votes). Surely here is that opportunity. But KEEP IT SIMPLE!
John
Yes , keep it simple, and simple me should have said , doesn’t talk about anything but Brexit!
We are staring regularly at the same terrible problems in our health care delivery in our country.
The keep it simple, can only gain impact if we talk as a party prepared to say not just the popular things, but the less, popular.
There is waste , private sector or public, in the service, bad practices and good, and too little attention to satisfaction for patients as well as the professional staff.
A simple approach is this: It is immoral to ot prioritise health.
Another typo, meant to say, it is immoral to not prioritise health!
I am convinced my typing is behind misunderstanding on here which never happens when I speak !
It is no wonder I am developing the notion of a you tube presence to start up soon…!
Brexit is costing the public finances £15 billion a year (OBR figures). Let’s stop Brexit and fund the NHS instead!
Completely agree with John Marriott .Tired like most of the public of Labour weaponising the NHS .Support cross party moves not only to adequately fund the current Health and Social Care needs through taxation but to come forward with a sustainable package going forward for the next 10 years . I recognise as someone who has recently spent time in hospital in acute services waiting for a bed to become available that our major trauma units have become little better than war time field hospitals and not the centers of excellence promised under the Major, Blair ,Brown PFI contracts .The buildings are deteriorating and the staff are stretched beyond what is reasonable and perhaps safe too many external contractors not keeping pace with demand leaving nursing and medical staff having to bypass them to get things done so patents get a least a reasonable level of care .It frightening to note that we will soon have a million people over the age of 75 with complex medical problems yet we are still in the foothills in terms of primary ,acute and social care discharge practices.
A new land value tax, increase in income tax and an expanded role for the government in people’s lives (I guess) is not going to add up to any new seats in the next election…
I’m not saying that savings still can’t be made but, clearly, more cash is needed if we are to maintain let alone increase the kind of health cover we seem to expect. Currently our spending on health as a percentage of GDP is, I believe, around 2% less than Germany or France, for example, although, admittedly, these countries operate a different system of health cover.
One other aspect needs eventually to be tackled, if not immediately then at least in the short to medium term, namely the lack of homegrown doctors, nurses and care workers and our reliance on foreign trained health and care professionals. I would seriously consider offering bursaries only on condition that the recipients, once qualified, would agree to work exclusively within the NHS and be directed to where was the greatest need for, say, at least four years before being allowed to work in the private sector or abroad. Failure to comply would mean that they would be legally obliged to pay back the public funds their training had cost.
@William Fowler. Slightly awkward fact but since 1992, Lib Dem seat increases at general elections have only come when the party had a manifesto commitment to raising one of the income tax rates. You may not have realised as you were busy supporting the Tories then of course……
Though had the 2010-15 government increased NHS funding at the historic average of the 79-97 Tory governemnt the NHS budget would today be higher by more than the £6bn Vince is talking about.
A welcome shift of emphasis by Sir Vincent – but- I’m afraid a penny on income tax is a tired old slogan well past its sell buy date. It lost its resonance in Charlie Kennedy’s day when it was for education.
Unfortunately, there’s a legacy which impacts on credibility. According to the I.F.S. “spending growth under the coalition government was the lowest five-year average since records began”. (UK health spending, pub. by The Institute for Fiscal Studies, ISBN 978-1-911102-46-5.
There is also the Lansley reforms (supported by ??? ) which handed over profits from GP surgeries to such as Branson, and the cuts to local government spending which reduced the opportunity for joint working with the NHS in England.
I’m not sure what Neil Sandison means by “Labour weaponising the NHS”. It sounds like a trite remark from a Tory backbencher. We need an opposition doing its job – exposing the scandalous state of the NHS where people die in ambulances waiting for admission – which Mr. Corbyn certainly did yesterday. We also need a future Government that will do something about it. If that’s ‘weaponising the NHS’, then tough.
Where the 12 Lib Dems will come into it, and where they will spend a penny, is a mystery wrapped in an enigma for the moment.
@ David Raw,
I am afraid hat the rot set in under Blair. The marketisation of the NHS, PFI, the disastrous GP contract.
I think that l Oliver Letwin’s dreams must have come true with the the Health and Social Care Act. But may I say, you haven’t seen anything yet. Wait for the Accountable Care Organisations.
I don’t know whether you are familiar with the work of Professor Allyson Pollock, but I am impressed with her work. Her earlier work has sadly become an accurate prediction of what would happen to the NHS under privatisation.
How do you know that increasing income tax by 1p will raise £6 billion?
@ Jayne Mansfield Yes quite right. It started under Major but was championed by Blair and Brown. Edinburgh Royal Infirmary is a classic case.
Yes, I have heard of Allyson Pollock at Newcastle. Her paper with Mark Hellowell to the Scottish Government should be compulsory reading for Liberal Democrats. (10 January 2008, Written evidence to the Finance Committee of the Scottish Parliament with regards to its inquiry into the funding of capital investment, Scottish Parliament.)
They showed that the £5.2 billion of PFI investment in Scotland has created a public sector cash liability of £22.3bn. This cash liability is ‘off balance-sheet’ and does not show up on government statistics such as the Public Sector Borrowing Requirement (PSBR). I do wish Vince Cable, Alex Cole-Hamilton and Willie Rennie would talk to them –
and I hope Corbyn can deliver a change of direction.
Not sure that the great British public have any great appetite for an extra 1% on income tax. The great attraction of Labour’s offer is that it will be someone else (probably one of those nasty banker types) who will be paying. Fundamentally the problem is that people want Scandinavian welfare and American taxes and politicians haven’t the pluck to tell them that it can’t be done. Certainly we need more money spent on the NHS. Problem is we also need more on defence, education isn’t looking too good, I could go on.
Countries like France spend a good 10-15% more of GDP on healthcare. Perhaps we should just indulge in a little comparative social policy ?
@ David Raw @ Chris Cory
The situation was that at the end of the Labour Government overall public spending was some £100 billion a year more than income – clearly an unsustainable position. Health (and education) spending was safeguarded by the coalition.
I think that the British public are not fools and they know that if you want extra spending on the NHS then it has to come from somewhere. A large number do support 1p on income tax because they know that if they don’t pay it in taxes then they have to pay it in either private health insurance or private treatment or having a full A&E when they need it
@ Micheal,
“The situation was that at the end of the Labour Government overall public spending was some £100 billion a year more than income”
Money is the creation of government. It can’t get back more in taxes than it has created in the first instance. It’s arithmetically impossible.
“I think that the British public are not fools and they know that if you want extra spending on the NHS then it has to come from somewhere.”
They aren’t fools, but neither are they helped in their understanding of macroeconomic theory, when the budget of a government is continually compared to a household budget when those making that comparison, politicians and TV pundits etc, know very well that is a false comparison.
I don’t think Mr Corbyn will “deliver” anything. The whole Corbyn thing is an enormous diversion which will be ultimately very damaging to progressive/radical politics. Just wait and see.
Chris Cory,
Nobody likes to pay taxes. Most please support higher taxation provided that someone else pays. As I have said on several occasions, in LDV and elsewhere, people here expect Scandinavian levels of public services on American levels of taxation. Although I don’t hold the copyright on the analogy, i’m pleased that you appear to agree. Continuing to pander to self interest, as the Tories have done for years, may have worked in the past and may work in the future; but, one day, people just might wake up to the fact that you usually get what you pay for. If you want Rolls Royce services, I’m afraid you need to pay near to Rolls Royce prices. You know what they say about Tories? They know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.
People may well vote for their own self interest, but when the prospect of having no services out weighs the value of a few more pennies in their pockets their self interest changes. I think we are rapidly reaching that point, especially if the majority of people think the majority of money will be raised off the rich of which they are not a part.