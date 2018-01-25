Kirsten Johnson

The first live press conference – 57 years ago today

By | Thu 25th January 2018 - 5:10 pm

Today is the anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s first live TV press conference. It was held five days after his inauguration as President of the United States. He clearly wanted to start as he intended to continue – the people’s president.

This news conference, in 1961, was unprecedented. Unedited, and with no time delay, it was JFK’s way of speaking directly to the American people. You can listen to the broadcast here, and read the transcript in full.

JFK opens with a word about the upcoming meetings in Geneva which would review the atomic test ban. He follows with an update on the famine in the Congo and how the U.S. will support aid relief efforts. JFK finishes with the good news of the release of two Air Force crewman detained by the Soviets.

In our current climate of fake news, the candour of JFK’s statements is refreshing. He is clearly trying to connect with the U.S. populace. His answers to the press questions which follow his opening statement show a quick wit and mastery of detail.

QUESTION: Does your Administration plan to take any steps to solve the problem in Fayette County, Tennessee, where tenant farmers have been evicted from their homes because they voted last November, and must now live in tents?

THE PRESIDENT: The Congress, of course, enacted legislation which placed very clearly responsibility on the Executive Branch to protect the right of voting. I supported that legislation. I am extremely interested in making sure that every American is given the right to cast his vote without prejudice to his rights as a citizen, and therefore I can state that this Administration will pursue the problem of providing that protection, with all vigor.

And, in retrospect, the last question of the news conference was quite a prescient query:

QUESTION: Mr. President, on a related subject, without being morbid, have you given any consideration to the problem which President Eisenhower resolved with his Vice President; that is, the problem of succession in the case of injury, illness, or some incapacitation? Have you thought of some agreement with the Vice President, such as your predecessor had, or some other?

THE PRESIDENT: Yes — well, I haven’t developed that at this present time, though I do think that President Eisenhower’s decision was a good one, and I think it would be a good precedent. Nothing has been done on it as yet, but I think it would be a good matter which we could proceed on.

A lot is written about JFK’s death, but not much about how he started. He was young, he was liberal, and he had vision.

I had the opportunity to visit the JFK Presidential Library in Boston last summer (pictured above). JFK certainly wasn’t perfect, but the library exhibit tells the story of a man who looked to the future. He invested in the U.S. space program, pledging that America would reach the moon before the end of the decade.

He believed in peace. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., writes:

On November 22nd, 1963, my uncle, president John F. Kennedy, went to Dallas intending to condemn as “nonsense” the right-wing notion that “peace is a sign of weakness.” He meant to argue that the best way to demonstrate American strength was not by using destructive weapons and threats but by being a nation that “practices what it preaches about equal rights and social justice,” striving toward peace instead of “aggressive ambitions.”

The legacy of John Fitzgerald Kennedy is immense – but it all started back in 1961 as a fresh-faced president who was brave enough to allow a live news conference.

* Kirsten Johnson is an Oxfordshire County Councillor and Day Editor for Lib Dem Voice. She stood as the Parliamentary Candidate for Oxford East in the 2017 General Election.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LDVUSA and Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Raw 25th Jan '18 - 6:01pm

    Kirsten, Thank you for that. I remember it all so well. It seemed then that anything was possible in a more enlightened liberal world. What a contrast in grace, wit and intelligence with the present occupant of the White House.

    Some may point to his personal failings, but notwithstanding, he was still a very great man.

    I also remember the night he died. We were stunned and tears flowed. The following evening was the Sixtieth Anniversary Dinner of the National League of Young Liberals in the House of Commons. Jo Grimond was the main speaker and the daughters of Asquith and Lloyd George were also present. It was a very subdued occasion.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 25th Jan - 8:08pm
    People may well vote for their own self interest, but when the prospect of having no services out weighs the value of a few more...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 25th Jan - 7:36pm
    Chris Cory, Nobody likes to pay taxes. Most please support higher taxation provided that someone else pays. As I have said on several occasions, in...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 25th Jan - 7:35pm
    I don't think Mr Corbyn will "deliver" anything. The whole Corbyn thing is an enormous diversion which will be ultimately very damaging to progressive/radical politics....
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 25th Jan - 7:22pm
    @ Micheal, "The situation was that at the end of the Labour Government overall public spending was some £100 billion a year more than income"...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 25th Jan - 7:11pm
    'There are two economic myths that fail the interests of women. The first is the fallacy that government budgets conform to “the household analogy”: that,...
  • User AvatarMichael 25th Jan - 6:50pm
    @ David Raw @ Chris Cory The situation was that at the end of the Labour Government overall public spending was some £100 billion a...