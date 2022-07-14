It’s a woke leadership election. That is damaging

It’s one of the most contentious topics of our times but hardly the stuff of debate on the top of the Clapham Omnibus and in the snug of your neighbourhood pub. Many people have never heard of “woke” and a third don’t know what it means.

Yet it features strongly in the Tory leadership campaign, mainly in respect of transgender issues. Why?

The anti-woke momentum in the leadership contest is partly driven by the rise of populism on the Tory right. The right wing media have been gunning against woke, especially transgender issues, for months. Searches for “woke” on Google have accelerated since the leadership contest got underway. Candidates have felt obliged to give a statement of their position on woke. Second runner Penny Mordant had been quite relaxed on transgender but toughened her stance yesterday quoting Margaret Thatcher:

“It was Margaret Thatcher who said that ‘every Prime Minister needs a Willie’. A woman like me doesn’t have one.”

This posturing by the Tory candidates in order to get approval from the right wing press is damaging. Discussions on matters such as colonialism and slavery and the transgender debate need space and time to move towards a consensus. Efforts to achieve a degree of understanding, even if a consensus is impossible, should not be wrecked by the ambitions of wannabe prime ministers.

Avid readers of Tory press – the Telegraph, the Mail and to a lesser degree the Times – will be aware of the moral indignation amounting almost to a moral panic over transgender and woke issues from some journalists and columnists. There is nothing more the Mail likes than whipping a moral outrage and stirring up feelings of disgust and fear in in its readers. Sarah Vine for example. Telegraph readers choke with on their breakfast kippers reading the latest examples of what they call woke thinking. As for Piers Morgan:

What a load of woke garbage. Won’t be long before it’s illegal to call yourself a man or woman. https://t.co/wwzTCUACPK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 22, 2021

These newspapers and journalists have long lost their way and are out of touch with transgender and discrimination issues. That might barely matter if it were not for the Tory obsession with using the views of the editors and writers of these newspapers as a guide to making policy. The print editions of a handful of newspapers seem to hold substantial power over Conservative policies. Boris Johnson is reported to have been fixated on the print editions of the Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail in morning Downing Street meetings.

It is perhaps because a clutch of right wing journalists are obsessed with woke that it has become unavoidable in the current election campaign.

Like so many words in the English language, the word woke has shifted its meaning from its origins of referring to being awake, as in being aware, to a more specific construct of being alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice. In recent months in the UK, it has become strongly associated with the transgender debate.

Concern about woke is very much a Tory thing.

A YouGov survey showed that 87% of Conservative voters thought they were not woke and 74% that being woke was a bad thing. But only 52% of Lib Dems thought they were not woke and only 20% thought that being woke was not a good thing. Males are more likely to say they are not woke than females. Tories are more likely to think having a negative view of the British Empire is woke (61%) than Lib Dems (34%). Views on whether supporting equality for transgender people is woke are more mixed with around 80 to 90 per cent thinking it is woke or something woke people might do. This survey is now looking a bit dated as the public debate has intensified since May 2021 when it was published.

A more recent survey published two months ago by King’s College London and Ipsos UK found there is a growing awareness of the phrases “being woke” and “cancel culture”, along with more people seeing the word “woke” as an insult (36%) rather than a compliment (26%). The survey also showed that more than half the public feel that the UK is divided by “culture wars” (54%).

One of my concerns with the current leadership debate is that woke is being used divisively in pursuit of the career ambitions of power hungry individuals.

That’s not what we need. All issues around woke, whether that is on matters of British history such as the empire and slavery or the transgender debate, require space to develop understanding of the issues and different perspectives. We need time to work closer towards a consensus. Using populist anti-woke arguments in a dog-eats-dog leadership contest will only increase divisions and put us in reverse on one of the most divisive issues of our times.

This article has not been about trans rights and associated subjects. It has been about why woke and gender features so strongly in the Conservative leadership battle and the Tory leaning media. Please limit your comments to that subject. Thanks.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.