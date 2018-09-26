It’s April 2019, we’re out of the EU with no deal. What do Lib Dems do now?

The party has, rightly, focused on campaigning for an Exit from Brexit, but it appears to have done absolutely no thinking about how to campaign if we fail.
The press and internet are awash with Brexit doomsday scenarios: planes grounded; food shortages; lack of medicines; travel restrictions: a plummeting pound; riots; even a coup. However, Project Fear is no guide to campaigning in unknown territory.
How would we campaign in the new reality, if there is no People’s Vote or the vote is lost? There will be 9000+ council seats to fight on 2 May 2019, and we want to do well in those elections. If Britain does not Exit from Brexit, it will surely not be possible to fight those seats and ignore the UK’s changed circumstances? Can we afford to wait until Spring Conference, or later, before we consider the consequences of this outcome?
Having supported the European project since its early beginnings, we are surely not going to abandon it now? It won’t be easy to persuade people to support re-joining the EU without the opt-outs and special deals we currently enjoy when so many of them want to leave even when we have all these benefits. It could be a long haul. In the immediate future, as a matter of survival, our country will have to try – rapidly – to create a raft of new international agreements on trade; sourcing our food and medicines; creating new supply lines for manufacturers and suppliers; the new practicalities of travel. The UK currently has almost no people trained in the necessary skills to negotiate these agreements.
In or out of the EU, we will have to address the REAL problems behind the Leave vote. Out of the EU, the issues will be worse, and there will be significantly fewer resources. We will still need to plan for building new and affordable housing; tackling inequality of income and wealth; creating a welfare system that treats people as people not cheats; a taxation system that is fair to all; refunding and refocussing the NHS and training the staff we need; creating a humane and workable immigration system; devolving power and creating a real democracy both for government and at work. In short, a peaceful revolution. We will need to attract many more people to join us in the campaign for our new Britain.
Above all, we must tackle the hatred and intolerance that was released by the 2016 referendum. Liberalism is under attack. The values that have sustained us since WW2 need to be defended and strengthened. We need to stand up and be counted on racism, equality, LGBT+ rights, abortion, and many more things we all thought had been won and are now under threat. To face down the extremists rather than pander to them: and to persuade people who have been swayed by their ideas to recognise the realities of the UK’s new status in the world. It won’t be easy, and it may well be dangerous.
If all goes well, in the next few months the nightmare of Brexit will end. If not, we must be ready to promote and defend Liberal values and democratic society. No-one else will do it for us.
* Michael Taylor and Ruth Coleman-Taylor are members of Calderdale Liberal Democrats
I give it ten minutes after midnight on the 29th of March 2019 till the first RISO printed Focus:
“Just because we’re all unemployed now and there are food riots and we’re all dying from lack of medication, there’s no excuse for the potholes down Acacia Avenue not being fixed”
Except of course we are not going to ‘fall off a cliff’ on 29th/30th March 2019.
Plus, even in the worst case short term scenarios of lorry queues and airport problems voters are more likely to blame the ‘intransigent EU’ than anyone else. Or so it seems to me from the many doorstep conversations I have had with real voters in recent weeks including whilst door knocking this morning.
The longer term negatives of Brexit will be slower burn and there will be no overnight Road to Damascus conversion of voters.
Two predictions:
1. Firstly like the Y2K bug, life will continue pretty much unaltered on March 29th.
2. Remain will not take off as an issue until after we leave. We may as politocos think people have taken on board the issues around Brexit but they haven’t – politicians always overestimate how early people actually think about issues – viz the poll tax. The May elections will of course be an opportunity for remainers to send a message to the Government and indeed to Labour. One we should be laying the groundwork for in our local parties now.
I do note @Jennie that the AA are saying there are more potholes than ever before!
Fight for the case of joining EFTA.
You will never convince the public to accept the destructive Euro. But you may well convince us of EFTA membership
The British constitution is an institutional framework for the operation not of a democracy, but of a representative parliament. There’s that troublesome word—representative. People have complex and widely differing political preferences as demonstrated by the EU referendum vote and the myriad of views expressed. There’s another troublesome idea for a representative parliament – referendum.
As a rule, the candidates for election to public office make vague promises, few of which are subject to straightforward monitoring or quantitative measurement. In general, it is impossible for the electorate to identify precisely how their office-holding representatives have succeeded or failed. . For the most part, politicians are not truly accountable to the electorate.
If genuine political representation is impossible for large groups, what results? The Iron Law of Oligarchy comes into play. Small groups of people make decisions to suit themselves and a few cronies and key supporters, and they paint their actions with ideological colours to persuade the great mass of people that they are doing something desirable. It’s not simply that the so-called representatives are bad or corrupt, though they may be. It’s that the job they purport to do cannot be done even by the finest, most uncorrupted representatives imaginable. No politician can truly represent a variegated group of voters, especially a large constituency whose members disagree along many dimensions.
If the article 50 notice period is not extended and we exit the EU on March 29 next year, either through a clean break or entering a transition period, UK business will be in damage limitation mode. Both Conservatives and Labour are planning for a UK outside the EU. if it comes, we will have to be ready to deal with that possibility to.
It is right to ‘game’ a few outcomes such as the authors do here.
But at the risk of being tiresome I would like us to ‘game’ what happens if Labour place an amendment to the Government motion encapsulating May’s deal (whatever that is) to the effect that we take up the offer to apply for membership of EEA nonEU grouping.
It is close to frictionless trade – there are rules of origin requirements but they don’t require border checks, being satisfied by audits at places of business – so no Irish border difficulties.
Also there is no need to sign up to a customs agreement. None of the Efta states are members of a customs union with the EU. Foreign deals are permitted.
Freedom of movement provisions may be tailored to the specific country needs
Article 112 Safeguard Measures can be invoked unilaterally, which will be how Labour sells such an initiative to those worried that their constituents vote out purely on immigration issues.
Those points tick quite a number of Labour’s checklist for supporting a deal and so are just a few reasons why faced with a Parliamentary vote of a May deal, Labour might use an EEA amendment.
How might the Soubry/Grieve types react to this? Might they support for tactical reasons? Ditto the SNP?
How would our MPs vote. I can think of at least one who might well support it.
Would we rather risk being part of the ‘block’ that votes now the final motion or instead support an EEA amendment to make it the substantive motion?
And then when the substantive motion (an EEA application motion) is put???
It should not come as a surprise ‘on the night’ and there should be some kind of wider consultation or sounding out in advance of a decision that ultimately would be taken by the PLDP.
We will live in intresting times and many polticians will be attemptting to avoid blame by shouting “Look an EU rabbit”. This may well work but it won’t undo the damage done.
There is a danger of hyping up the idea of instant calamity on March 30th in that if it doesn’t happen it will undermine people’s credibility. And the most likely scenario is an exit deal with effectively the UK’s position unchanged except it is outside the EU but agrees to all the same rules applying until a future trade deal is agreed (aka kick the difficult decisions down the track).
If nothing else the EU is excellent at realpolitick and whilst a no-deal may affect the EU less it will still have some effects so there will be a desire to avoid that.
That could even be portrayed as a ‘victory’ if no deal has been a possibility for the weeks/months preceeding March 29th.
There is however a long game to be played
This is the discussion that the party should have been having ever since the referendum result.
But could I go a bit off topic, and suggest that the party should be giving serious thought to what to do if Theresa May does manage to get some sort of deal at the eleventh hour – perhaps something not so different from the Chequers plan.
Labour have said that they would vote against any deal Theresa May does manage to negotiate, unless it meets the criteria Labour have set – that it should ensure that Britain continues to enjoy all the same benefits that it would enjoy as an EU member. No deal is ever going to meet that criteria. So Labour have basically said that they will vote against any deal. Even though the only real alternative would be no deal.
We should be asking what our own MPs would do in this situation. If Theresa May had managed to get a deal that would mean a relatively “soft” Brexit, would Lib Dem MPs really join Labour in voting against this deal, thus making it likely that we would be left with no deal? The vote could be very close. Do we really wish the Lib Dems to go down in history as the party that caused the hardest possible Brexit, when a reasonable deal had been on offer?
I would imagine the first thing you will do is eat your hat.
The second thing you will do is to add Brexit to the ERM, Euro, Tuition Fees on the list of the subjects that you were spectacularly wrong about, and would prefer not to engage in conversation, especially with voters spoiling your day by saying. ” Oh Mister, wasn’t it the LibDems who predicted………….
To which you respond by changing the conversation to recycling or something.
Mark my words by March 2021, you will not get a LIbDem to acknowledge they want to rejoin the EU.
The LibDems have had plenty of practice at avoiding taking responsibility for their over the top rhetoric.
Not me guv, you must be thinking of some other LibDems
How are the parsnips Jack still picking themselves. You never did get back to me after berating me for not knowing that parsnips picked themselves even after I’d provided a link showing a lack of labour was leaving them to rot in the ground. Given your ablilty to believe parsnips pick themselves I suspect your other conclusions are equally ropey.
The comments here by Bill le Breton and Catherine Jane strike me as useful thinking. We need to be considering, as hopefully our Parliamentary forces are doing, what to do when the almost inevitable clash of the Titans comes in November. I have heard a Labour spokesman on the lunch-time news say that after Labour call for and get the early General Election they want and win it (!), they will then renegotiate with the EU. What I think we should demand to know is what would be the terms Labour proposes in any such new negotiation? They are still not committing themselves to anything, though fortunately Keir Starmer seems to be leading the calls of the membership for a vote on the deal with a possibility of remaining.
Pray?
Katharine, it does seem as if Labour are putting party before country. They see the Parliamentary vote on a Brexit deal as an opportunity to get a general election, which they believe they can win. But almost certainly, it would then be too late for Labour to renegotiate a new deal, and they certainly would not get one which met their own criteria. But we would still be set to leave the EU in March 2019, so Labour’s actions would be likely to lead to the no deal Brexit that they claim to wish to avoid.
I would urge our own MPs to put country before party, and, if Theresa May does get a reasonable deal, to vote for it, rather than risk a no deal situation.
Catherine Jane Crosland: Labour are showing themselves to be excessively proud of the 1945-1950 government, ignoring the reasons why they were elected at the end of World War 2, giving no credit for the work that was done in the wartime coalition for postwar planning, the effect of the first past the post election system (and the abolition of STV) and no comment on their reduced majority in 1950 and their transfer of the powers of government to the Tories in 1951.
Hi, Catherine, you are right that there would be no time for Labour to renegotiate – unless of course the Government had requested a delay in the enforcement of Article 50 beyond March 29 next year. I suppose that, whether the clash in November resulted either in another GE or another Referendum, the Government would ask for more time. I think and trust that the Commons won’t allow a No-Deal outcome, and that the EU (still hoping to have us back) would allow an extension.
What we need then, I suppose, is either for the Keir Starmer view of the right decision to be taken by the Labour Opposition to prevail this autumn, or for Mrs May herself, to avoid another GE, eventually to agree to allow the People’s Vote. We live in interesting times!
Very good subject. The piece above offers the negative, as speculation nothing wrong with that, really,that’s understood, yet the comments give some positive reasons to think our party might not be UKIP or opposite one issue wonder.
As I said to Paul Holmes before , he is to the left of me in the stereotype of meaningless past direction, but only a little so. Now, as a result of coalition and Brexit, we agree on practically everything on here to my sincere delight as he talks common sense on this party and national obsessiveness.
Michael 1, Bill le Breton, offer good comments.
However, as is her norm, Catherine, on identifying something deep, gets to the parts other party beers cannot reach/ or do not try!
Labour are making fudge seem like bread many people think they might enjoy. We have stale bread nobody but a few wants. Itt is good tasty wholsome rich bready wheaty delicilousness. It went a bit mouldy two years ago.
We must demand better,radical , moderate, listen , why don’t we to Catherine whether agree or not.
As others say above, the sky won’t fall on April 2019 in the event of a no deal scenario, and we shouldn’t say it will otherwise or it will leave us looking stupid.
There will be some disruption, inconvenience and queues, but the UK Government has the power to avoid any delays to IMPORTS of essentials such as food and medicine. Even the Tories would let people starve or die from lack of medicine.
There will likely be delays to the import clearance of non-essentials if the Government fails to prepare Customs for the increased workload in time (highly likely), and exports will probably be disrupted, but it will take weeks or months before that starts to hit ordinary people. Likewise it will take months to years for the automotive and aerospace industries to withdraw from the UK in line with model replacement cycles.
The first real effect ordinary people notice will probably be an increase in inflation if the value of the pound collapses in the new year as a no deal scenario starts to look likely.
People will not, indeed cannot, blame the EU for whatever, for much long, if at all. The problems will be immediate and the demand will be for those in immediate power to do ‘something’. ‘Don’t blame me guv.’ rarely goes down well, when people have a problem.
Being outside the EU could be an horrendous problem or an insidious problem. Unfortunately the astounding ignorance of the political masters is such that there is a possibility that outcome could be very bad. Everyone, even those advocating a ‘no deal’ expect some kind of fudge, however there are reasons why the EU political leaders will not be able to accept this. Their priorities will include preventing Brexit from distorting the EU elections next May.
The geography is certain, however. This will lead to a long term imperative to reverse Brexit and establish a more significant role in regional politics, economics, security and environmental matters.
The other certainty is that the old will get older and new young people will be on the electoral roll. It is unlikely that they will be enamoured by Brexit and even less likely to be impressed by attempts to shift blame on the EU.
I suspect there would be more concern of a lack of opt ins than of opt outs in a future relationship with the EU.
What to do is quite simple: pay attention to younger voters and set out a pathway towards reversing Brexit, step by step. If the UK is not in the Single Market, rejoining as soon as possible would be the first step.
@Michael 1
‘Two predictions:
1. Firstly like the Y2K bug, life will continue pretty much unaltered on March 29th. ‘
It’s NOT at all like the Y2K bug. In that case we had decades to take appropriate measures. (I first became personally aware of such a possibility in the early 1980s.) Organisations all over the world knew what they were looking for in their computer code and budgetted and planned for the extra work, including recruiting extra staff (including those whose skills were legacy rather than current).
I hope that a lot a lot of similar planning (at great expense) has gone into the problems that Brexit can bring, but since we are 6 months from Brexit and don’t know what it is yet, the omens are not good.
In former times I saw mile-long queues at the Czech-Austrian, Czech-Slovak and Irish borders. I expect to see simiar at UK borders.