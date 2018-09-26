It’s April 2019, we’re out of the EU with no deal. What do Lib Dems do now?

The party has, rightly, focused on campaigning for an Exit from Brexit, but it appears to have done absolutely no thinking about how to campaign if we fail.

The press and internet are awash with Brexit doomsday scenarios: planes grounded; food shortages; lack of medicines; travel restrictions: a plummeting pound; riots; even a coup. However, Project Fear is no guide to campaigning in unknown territory.

How would we campaign in the new reality, if there is no People’s Vote or the vote is lost? There will be 9000+ council seats to fight on 2 May 2019, and we want to do well in those elections. If Britain does not Exit from Brexit, it will surely not be possible to fight those seats and ignore the UK’s changed circumstances? Can we afford to wait until Spring Conference, or later, before we consider the consequences of this outcome?

Having supported the European project since its early beginnings, we are surely not going to abandon it now? It won’t be easy to persuade people to support re-joining the EU without the opt-outs and special deals we currently enjoy when so many of them want to leave even when we have all these benefits. It could be a long haul. In the immediate future, as a matter of survival, our country will have to try – rapidly – to create a raft of new international agreements on trade; sourcing our food and medicines; creating new supply lines for manufacturers and suppliers; the new practicalities of travel. The UK currently has almost no people trained in the necessary skills to negotiate these agreements.

In or out of the EU, we will have to address the REAL problems behind the Leave vote. Out of the EU, the issues will be worse, and there will be significantly fewer resources. We will still need to plan for building new and affordable housing; tackling inequality of income and wealth; creating a welfare system that treats people as people not cheats; a taxation system that is fair to all; refunding and refocussing the NHS and training the staff we need; creating a humane and workable immigration system; devolving power and creating a real democracy both for government and at work. In short, a peaceful revolution. We will need to attract many more people to join us in the campaign for our new Britain.

Above all, we must tackle the hatred and intolerance that was released by the 2016 referendum. Liberalism is under attack. The values that have sustained us since WW2 need to be defended and strengthened. We need to stand up and be counted on racism, equality, LGBT+ rights, abortion, and many more things we all thought had been won and are now under threat. To face down the extremists rather than pander to them: and to persuade people who have been swayed by their ideas to recognise the realities of the UK’s new status in the world. It won’t be easy, and it may well be dangerous.

If all goes well, in the next few months the nightmare of Brexit will end. If not, we must be ready to promote and defend Liberal values and democratic society. No-one else will do it for us.

* Michael Taylor and Ruth Coleman-Taylor are members of Calderdale Liberal Democrats