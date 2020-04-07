Tom Purvis

It’s time for us to get out of people’s lives

By | Tue 7th April 2020 - 1:06 pm

It’s time for us to defining what we are for, rather than simply what we are against. A new Labour leader who is far more electable than the previous, and a Conservative Government that is currently polling really well, puts the Lib Dems in a tricky electoral position.

Part of the problem is that people seemingly know what we are against, such as Brexit, but people don’t really know what we are for. It’s what we are for that we can then create a positive message for the UK, a vision that people can get behind.

I think we should begin with re-finding liberalism and putting that right at the front of our offering to the electorate going forward. It’s time for us to get out of people’s lives and let adults make their own decisions. We are pro-drug reform, a very sensible policy, yet we are inconsistent in other areas.

For example, we are, as a party, supportive of the Sugar Tax, despite strong opposition internally and we have been supportive of restricting food advertising too. Furthermore, we have been pro-minimum unit pricing on alcohol. A policy which puts pubs out of business, damaging the social fabric of many communities, and hurts the millions of responsible drinkers across the country.

This is not liberalism. It is interfering with people’s lives in a way which doesn’t even lead to the intended outcomes, in most cases.

For example, the Sugar Tax was introduced to reduce obesity. The goalposts swiftly changed to targeting a reduction in sugar once it became clear people simply substituted sugary drinks for sugar elsewhere.

Furthermore, the introduction of the tax helped to further oligopolise the drinks industry as Coke and Pepsi’s market share has grown at the expense of those brands which tried to reformulate as a result of the tax.

What we need to do is re-find our liberal roots and start letting people get on with their lives. We shouldn’t be in favour of dictating from Whitehall what people should or should not do.

We need to show that we trust people to make their own decisions, especially after a period of shattering trust with a lot of people. The starting point for this is getting out of their lives, supporting the poorest in society who are often hardest hit by nanny-state interventions and showing that we support the millions of people who eat or drink responsibly.

Once COVID-19 is out of the way, if ever, we need to make sure that we pitch liberalism to the country, because it sure does need it.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the next local elections

  • David Raw 7th Apr '20 - 1:54pm

    Yeah, ‘let’s get out of other people’s lives’.

    Yeah, let’s rejoice that type 2 diabetes caused by being overweight costs the NHS well over £ 6 billion a year in the UK…. not counting individual misery and heartache….(and not counting the cost of fatty liver disease which can lead to transplants). Let’s also rejoice that Type 2 diabetes affects 7,000 under-25s in England and Wales

    Dr Adrian Heald, of Salford Royal Hospital, and Mike Stedman, of the health consultancy Res Consortium, recently presented research at the annual meeting of the European Association of the Study of Diabetes.They focussed on the cost of hospital care in England, based on admissions and visits to clinics and accident and emergency units. They conclude in the 2017-18 year a total of £5.5bn was spent on diabetes care, almost 10% of the overall hospital budget. This includes treatment of complications arising from the condition, and out-patient appointments. The stark message is “diabetes is the largest contributor to healthcare cost and reduced life expectancy in Europe”.

    I’m sorry Mr Purvis, but this isn’t liberalism. It’s not evidence based. It’s self indulgent libertarianism which gets into the lives of the rest of us because we have to pay for it.

