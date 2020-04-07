LibLink: Christine Jardine MP: Coronavirus crisis shows why the BBC is so special

Our public service broadcaster is the focus of Christine Jardine MP’s Scotsman column this week. She highlights the corporation’s role in keeping the nation informed in a way that other broadcasters simply can’t:

In this crisis more than ever in my lifetime I am aware of those two words which set the BBC and to a less extent Channel 4, apart from the purely money-making platforms of the technological explosion: public service.

How many over 75s, or low-income households would have been able to afford pay per view services to keep up to date with health advice or social services? Would those independent and international broadcasters have stepped into the educational breach as quickly – or as easily – as the Beeb?

Last week the corporation announced the biggest educational push in its history, with 14 weeks of programmes aimed at replacing classes and both informing and entertaining our children at home. That is not to diminish the role that those commercially driven organisations and channels play in our lives. ITV, Sky, Netflix and others play just as significant a role in entertaining, informing and generally distracting us from the troubled times. But they do not have that public service commitment which is central to everything that the BBC does.

There is also a really important role in helping tackle loneliness and isolation and comforting us:

The Rotary State of the Nation Loneliness Report 2019 found that turning to the television or radio is a vital to make us all feel less alone, although 27 per cent also speak to a pet and seven per cent speak to Alexa or Siri. Another 14 per cent of those surveyed said they went to the shop just to get out of the house and chat to someone, something we are all denied in the current crisis.

How many of us recognise the feeling when that low level, but growing, hum of anxiety fades as you turn up the volume on Ken Bruce or Women’s Hour to re-establish old and cherished connection? The shared experience. In this climate, our entertainers have transcended the role of the court jester or cooking instructor they may have been merely a few months ago to become our company and our contact with the wider world.

