Daily View 2×2: 7 April 2020

By | Tue 7th April 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

The Prime Minister is in intensive care, and yesterday I found myself wondering who is running the country. Simon Jenkins isn’t really convinced that anybody is…

Britain’s present predicament is yielding lessons aplenty. One is that the formal machinery of government matters. Johnson’s response to coronavirus has been to nationalise, standardise, command and control everything. In his lockdown, one rule must fit all. Such is Britain’s centralist constitution. But if so, it must depend on one thing: efficient and accountable leadership. At present the prime minister is clearly unfit. A public and functioning alternative must surely be in place.

Is the race for the Democratic nomination over? The Wisconsin primary theoretically takes place today, although there was an attempt to cancel voting on the day. But with Joe Biden expected to win handsomely in a key swing state, Bernie Sanders is under pressure from both directions. Stay in the race, and he has influence over the platform by sheer weight of delegates. Withdraw, and the Party can rally behind one candidate. The Washington Post explains the dilemma here.

2 blog posts

There is something exotic about the sheer thought of Timbuktu, and seasoned traveller Jonathan Fryer reviews a Franco-Mauritanian film of the same name, available to view on BBC iPlayer for another month or so, which portrays life in a community torn apart by fundamentalism. It’s a very positive review, of a film that you might not have found the time to watch before. Perhaps now is the time?

I’m not entirely sure that Lord Bonkers would approve, but Jonathan Calder has an idea as to how to deal with the problem of Eton College’s influence on society.

3 Comments

  • John Marriott 7th Apr '20 - 9:44am

    Mark, you ask who is running the country. Well, one thing’s for certain; it sure as hell ain’t us! However, the question you pose needs to reference the capabilities of those who have climbed the greasy pole to get to the top. I am reminded of the ’joke’ going the rounds in the early 1990s when George W’s dad was in the White House with a certain J Danford Quayle as his Veep. It went something like this: “Question: What’s the last sentence we want to hear? Answer: George H Bush calling his Vice President and saying; “Dan, it’s George here, I don’t feel too good” “.

    Perhaps an up to date version migitur go something like; “Hi, Dom, it’s Boris here. I’m afraid I’ll have to take a back seat for a bit”.

  • John Barrett 7th Apr '20 - 10:35am

    Hi Mark, I posted a too wordy comment today (my fault) but when the LDV site tells me I have done this this and that I should go back a page, the entire comment is always lost.

    Could those who deal with such things fix the site to leave the original comment in, to allow the contributor to edit it down?

    It contained everything from comments on the film Timbuktu, to face masks, to scientific advice to policing the lockdown.

  • John Barrett 7th Apr '20 - 10:37am

    What is the maximum word count allowed in a comment?

