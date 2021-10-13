I’ve had enough of nonference

I was hugely disappointed to see the recent decision to not return to an in-person spring conference in Spring 2022.
York has been proud to be the home of the Liberal Democrat Spring Conference in recent years. A return in Spring 2022, after the terrible events of the last 18 months would have been a real boost to party morale. When we attend the 2022 Autumn conference, it will have been over 1,000 days since we last heard a leader’s speech from the hall.
Despite the Lib Dems being in administration in York since 2015, nobody in the party thought it necessary to pick up the phone and speak to us about the 2022 decision in advance of the announcement. As a party that champions local government, we should be putting our values into practice.
As City of York Council’s Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, colleagues and I have been working with York Barbican, hoteliers and city partners to support them through the pandemic and help them welcome back visitors to our wonderful city, safely.
I understand the devastating effect that Covid continues to have on society and the need to continue to take precautions to protect one another. As the son of a clinically vulnerable parent, I am acutely aware of the concerns that many of us have about holding large events at the present time. The poor management of the pandemic by the Government has left many of us understandably fearful that recent improvements can be swiftly undone by the upcoming winter.
However, we know that it can be done. Both, because in the past month, both Labour and the Conservatives have held their conferences, safely, in-person and because York has seen a return to previous levels of tourism in our city, indeed surpassing 2019 footfall in some periods this year. Our wonderful restaurants, attractions, pubs, hotels and the Barbican venue taking great care to look after their customers safely. Between now and March 2022, the York Barbican will host the UK Snooker Championship, Tim Minchin, Alan Carr, Stacey Dooley and many others. Our city has fine-tuned our response to Covid-19, ever since having the first UK Covid-19 cases in January 2020. From race days to festivals, gigs to business events – York has shown to be a safe destination.
It seems an odd decision therefore for us to plan to not return to in person conferences for a full year after Labour and the Conservatives successfully held conferences in Brighton and Manchester respectively.
I know some see this as an opportunity for a permanent online Spring Conference. Online conferences of course have benefits, and I applaud the work of FCC and staff in facilitating them so far. We have seen how they open up access to those that are unable to travel and can be cheaper for members.
However, conference is more than the hall. It is more even than the fringe events and the cities we visit. It’s the bumping into familiar faces, clutching your glee club songbook, meeting new people, sharing knowledge, attending top-class training and fringe events, and of course enjoying the finest Yorkshire ales, gins and other tipples.
We come together because of our shared values, and I believe conference is a large part of what makes the Liberal Democrats a family.
For those members who have hotel credits or reservations that need using next year, please do come. We’re working to put on more events, festivals and exhibitions for residents and visitors to enjoy – we promise you a great weekend (and there’s always Focus to deliver if you need a Lib Dem fix).
* Darryl Smalley is the Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities on City of York Council.
I fully agree with Darryl’s comments and I think it us very short sighted. In particular, as a party, we often struggle to get media coverage and over the last few weeks that has really been seen with the coverage of borh other party conferences. I cannot recall any at all for our own virtual conference.
I would ask the conference committee to reconsider this decision.
Ian Dowling, Pudsey Leeds
I must admit that, compared with the big boys, this year’s Lib Dem Autumn Conference did look a bit cheesy. Mind you, I bet it saved a shedload of cash!
I can see why a York Councillor would want us to return but it’s a little disheartening to see a change that has massively opened conference up to our disabled, less well off and overseas members- not to mention parents and carers and others who have difficulty getting away for 4 days- so casually dismissed because he misses glee club and having a drink in a bar given those are the only features of conference he mentions that I’ve not found amply catered for online.
Equally it is too soon to know what impact the Tories and Labour hosting in person conferences has had- we know that the virus incubates for anything up to a week and that most hospitalisations are occurring after about 2 weeks so it’s still at least a week before we’ll see the full fall out of Labour’s conference and longer than that for the Tories.
We also know that flu cases are expected to be higher this year and that the UK still has one of the highest covid case rates in the UK. As an ambulance service worker who is the clinically vulnerable child of an a clinically extremely vulnerable parent who I live with and care for I’m over the moon that FCC has decided not to make me choose between engaging with the democratic process of the party and keeping my family safe or risking spending a large amount of money on tickets and accommodation with no clue as to whether I’ll be able to use them.
I quite strongly agree with Darryl and Ian, and echo what John has said – We struggle to get any national prominence in the media and virtual makes it even worse. A small crowd of the chosen few applauding our leader looks just like what it is – a small event.
Face to face is much better, you see people (some you didn’t even know) and have a chat over coffee, and build a bond. Online doesn’t even come close to that.
Charley also makes a good point that online does make it easier for people who can’t make it to the venue. But that means we need a real hybrid approach.
Now a hybrid conference is technologically difficult, there is no way around that. But bearing in mind Spring conference is smaller scale, where better to pilot that approach. It won’t be perfect, but it will be another step in the right direction. Then when the real conference season comes in the Autumn, we can go forward with confidence and outdo both the Conservative and Labour conferences!
I also would urge the conference committee to reconsider this decision.
There is time. All we need is the will to make it happen!
@Charley
You make a good point about accessibility but it’s the ‘optics’ I’m worried about. To be honest, for many people, the Lib Dems look like a load of wimps!