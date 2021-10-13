I’ve had enough of nonference

I was hugely disappointed to see the recent decision to not return to an in-person spring conference in Spring 2022.

York has been proud to be the home of the Liberal Democrat Spring Conference in recent years. A return in Spring 2022, after the terrible events of the last 18 months would have been a real boost to party morale. When we attend the 2022 Autumn conference, it will have been over 1,000 days since we last heard a leader’s speech from the hall.

Despite the Lib Dems being in administration in York since 2015, nobody in the party thought it necessary to pick up the phone and speak to us about the 2022 decision in advance of the announcement. As a party that champions local government, we should be putting our values into practice.

As City of York Council’s Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities, colleagues and I have been working with York Barbican, hoteliers and city partners to support them through the pandemic and help them welcome back visitors to our wonderful city, safely.

I understand the devastating effect that Covid continues to have on society and the need to continue to take precautions to protect one another. As the son of a clinically vulnerable parent, I am acutely aware of the concerns that many of us have about holding large events at the present time. The poor management of the pandemic by the Government has left many of us understandably fearful that recent improvements can be swiftly undone by the upcoming winter.

However, we know that it can be done. Both, because in the past month, both Labour and the Conservatives have held their conferences, safely, in-person and because York has seen a return to previous levels of tourism in our city, indeed surpassing 2019 footfall in some periods this year. Our wonderful restaurants, attractions, pubs, hotels and the Barbican venue taking great care to look after their customers safely. Between now and March 2022, the York Barbican will host the UK Snooker Championship, Tim Minchin, Alan Carr, Stacey Dooley and many others. Our city has fine-tuned our response to Covid-19, ever since having the first UK Covid-19 cases in January 2020. From race days to festivals, gigs to business events – York has shown to be a safe destination.

It seems an odd decision therefore for us to plan to not return to in person conferences for a full year after Labour and the Conservatives successfully held conferences in Brighton and Manchester respectively.

I know some see this as an opportunity for a permanent online Spring Conference. Online conferences of course have benefits, and I applaud the work of FCC and staff in facilitating them so far. We have seen how they open up access to those that are unable to travel and can be cheaper for members.

However, conference is more than the hall. It is more even than the fringe events and the cities we visit. It’s the bumping into familiar faces, clutching your glee club songbook, meeting new people, sharing knowledge, attending top-class training and fringe events, and of course enjoying the finest Yorkshire ales, gins and other tipples.

We come together because of our shared values, and I believe conference is a large part of what makes the Liberal Democrats a family.

For those members who have hotel credits or reservations that need using next year, please do come. We’re working to put on more events, festivals and exhibitions for residents and visitors to enjoy – we promise you a great weekend (and there’s always Focus to deliver if you need a Lib Dem fix).

* Darryl Smalley is the Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communities on City of York Council.