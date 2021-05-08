Caron Lindsay

Jane Dodds makes it into the Senedd

By | Sat 8th May 2021 - 8:22 am

So I updated the Welsh results post at 10:30 last night and went, exhausted, to bed.

At that point, the Mid and West Wales result, our only hope of a seat in the Senedd, hung in the balance – and the mood music I was hearing was not positive. We were very worried that, for the first time in its history, there would be no Lib Dems in the Senedd.

Just after midnight, though, everyone else breathed a huge sigh of relief.

It’s such a relief that someone who is so committed to tackling poverty and isolation will have that national voice. The Welsh party is full of fantastically talented young people like Callum Littlemore and Chloe Hutchinson and we need to make sure that they and others join Jane next time.

