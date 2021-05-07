NewsHound

Senedd Elections 2021 – the main points for Lib Dems as they come in (updated 14:30pm)

This post on the Senedd elections will be updated as results come in. We won’t be covering all results, just the main points. Fuller coverage will be posted on Sunday or Monday when we have the final picture.

If you want a result featured because it is a wow, email to [email protected].

Montgomeryshire

Once held by the Lib Dems, the verdant county of Montgomeryshire has yet again returned a Conservative MS with Russell George re-elected with 12,103 votes. Our candidate Alison Alexander was pipped by Plaid Cymru and came third.

Alison Alexander

2 Comments

  • Alexander 7th May '21 - 2:43pm

    ‘Pipped’? Something of a euphemism…

  • David Evans 7th May '21 - 3:23pm

    Alexander “Once held by the Lib Dems” is another of those euphemisms to avoid owning up to a catastrophe. We held it for 126 of the 130 years between 1888 and 2010 in Westminster and for the 12 years from 1999 to 2011 in the Welsh Assembly.

    If Jane doesn’t get a top up seat for Mid & West Wales (and it is now looking very dicey) the Lib Dems in Wales will finally have disappeared as a parliamentary force. The unwillingness of the so called ‘Great and the Good’ in our party to face up to our problems over any of the last 11 years could well be our epitaph.

