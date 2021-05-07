LDV Scottish Elections 2021 – the highlights for Lib Dems as they come in (updated 14:00pm)

This post on the Scottish Parliamentary Elections will be updated as results come in. We won’t be covering all results, just the highlights. Fuller coverage will be posted on Sunday or Monday when we have the final picture.

Please add your results in the comments. If you want them featured because they are a wow, email to [email protected].

Orkney

We begin with Orkney where Liam McArthur has retained the Orkney seat in a landslide victory. Liam has served Orkney for the past 14 years as a Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP, was returned to his seat with 7,238 of 11,621 votes.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.