NewsHound

England Local Elections 2021 – the highlights for Lib Dems as they come in (updated 10:20am)

By | Fri 7th May 2021 - 9:34 am

This post will be updated as results comes in. We won’t be covering all results, just the highlights. Fuller coverage will be posted on Sunday or Monday when we have the final picture.

Please add your results in the comments. If you want them featured because they are a wow, email to [email protected].

Sunderland

It has been a good start in the north east. Ciaran Joseph Morrissey has given Labour a good drumming and stormed to victory in Sunderland Hendon :

  • Lib Dem: 42.2% (+34.8%)
  • Lab: 34.8% (-30.2%)
  • Con: 15.5% (-4.8%)
  • Green: 4.5% (-2.9%)
  • UKIP: 3.1% (+3.1).

Stockport

An image says it all…

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Little Jackie Paper 7th May '21 - 11:17am

    Sunderland is a very under reported story.

  • David Raw 7th May '21 - 11:17am

    NAUGHT FOR YOUR COMFORT :

    Meanwhile, just down the Durham coast from Sunderland, in a national parliamentary by-election, the Liberal Democrat candidate got just 1% of the vote and came seventh – probably the worst result in the party’s history.

    Yet in 2004 (and 2005 General Election) the party almost won the seat.

    2004 Hartlepool by-election
    Party Candidate Votes % ±%
    Labour Iain Wright 12,752 40.7 -18.5
    Liberal Democrats Jody Dunn 10,719 34.2 +19.2
    UKIP Stephen Allison 3,193 10.2 N/A
    Conservative Jeremy Middleton 3,044 9.7 -11.1
    Respect John Bloom 572 1.8 N/A
    Green Iris Ryder 255 0.8 N/A
    National Front John Starkey 246 0.8 N/A
    Independent Peter Watson 139 0.4 N/A
    Socialist Labour Christopher Herriot 95 0.3 -2.1
    Common Good Dick Rodgers 91 0.3 N/A
    Independent Philip Berriman 90 0.3 N/A
    Monster Raving Loony Alan Hope 80 0.3 N/A
    Independent (Rainbow) Ronnie Carroll 45 0.1 N/A
    English Democrat Ed Abrams 41 0.1 N/A
    Majority 2,033 6.5 -31.7
    Turnout 31,362 45.8 -10.0
    Labour hold

    If this party is ever to be taken seriously again it needs to set up a private and thorough enquiry to find out why this was allowed to happen ; why the Leader apparently never showed up ; and how the party going to stop being an obscure minority based and run entirely in the leafy suburbs of the wealthy South East of England.

  • Barry Lofty 7th May '21 - 11:28am

    What makes it even worse, and I have absolutely no sympathy with the Labour Party, is that a government with such an abysmal record of incompetence, corruption, lieing, cronyism etc etc can win with such a large majority and many people will be celebrating it, our country is far from the place I was once so proud of, and all party’s must take some of the responsibility for that predicament.

  • John Marriott 7th May '21 - 11:46am

    I really do believe that it might be better to wait until ALL of the results are in for ALL of the elections before making a final judgement. In any case, if all you are really interested in is which Party should form the next Government, and I appreciate that this isn’t everybody’s view, then, while FPTP prevails, it’s pretty clear to me that there is room only for TWO kids on the block. One clearly is wearing a blue rosette, so how do those of us who do not agree on what colour the other should be wearing come up with a new colour? What do you get if you mix red, green and yellow together?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Barry Lofty
    What makes it even worse, and I have absolutely no sympathy with the Labour Party, is that a government with such an abysmal record of incompetence, corruption,...
  • John Bicknell
    rphillips: Sam Lee was an Independent, whose appeal seemed to be aimed chiefly at the small business owners and shopkeepers. Reports indicated that she had som...
  • David Raw
    NAUGHT FOR YOUR COMFORT : Meanwhile, just down the Durham coast from Sunderland, in a national parliamentary by-election, the Liberal Democrat candidate got ...
  • Little Jackie Paper
    Sunderland is a very under reported story....
  • Peter Martin
    @ rphillips "In Hartlepool, the Don’t Knows won" You mean the Did-Not-Votes? They might include the Don't Knows but there will be plenty of t...