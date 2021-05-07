England Local Elections 2021 – the highlights for Lib Dems as they come in (updated 10:20am)

This post will be updated as results comes in. We won’t be covering all results, just the highlights. Fuller coverage will be posted on Sunday or Monday when we have the final picture.
Sunderland
It has been a good start in the north east. Ciaran Joseph Morrissey has given Labour a good drumming and stormed to victory in Sunderland Hendon :
- Lib Dem: 42.2% (+34.8%)
- Lab: 34.8% (-30.2%)
- Con: 15.5% (-4.8%)
- Green: 4.5% (-2.9%)
- UKIP: 3.1% (+3.1).
Huge congratulations to the @LibDems team in Sunderland – the map only tells part of the story, with some huge swings earned by hardworking Lib Dem candidates (55.2, 46.8, 34.8) who will be brilliant local champions 👏👏 #ElectionResult https://t.co/fMNHhnPG7G
Stockport
An image says it all…
Liberal Democrats have become the biggest party on Stockport Council. pic.twitter.com/2BjkwYXbMc
Sunderland is a very under reported story.
NAUGHT FOR YOUR COMFORT :
Meanwhile, just down the Durham coast from Sunderland, in a national parliamentary by-election, the Liberal Democrat candidate got just 1% of the vote and came seventh – probably the worst result in the party’s history.
Yet in 2004 (and 2005 General Election) the party almost won the seat.
If this party is ever to be taken seriously again it needs to set up a private and thorough enquiry to find out why this was allowed to happen ; why the Leader apparently never showed up ; and how the party going to stop being an obscure minority based and run entirely in the leafy suburbs of the wealthy South East of England.
What makes it even worse, and I have absolutely no sympathy with the Labour Party, is that a government with such an abysmal record of incompetence, corruption, lieing, cronyism etc etc can win with such a large majority and many people will be celebrating it, our country is far from the place I was once so proud of, and all party’s must take some of the responsibility for that predicament.
I really do believe that it might be better to wait until ALL of the results are in for ALL of the elections before making a final judgement. In any case, if all you are really interested in is which Party should form the next Government, and I appreciate that this isn’t everybody’s view, then, while FPTP prevails, it’s pretty clear to me that there is room only for TWO kids on the block. One clearly is wearing a blue rosette, so how do those of us who do not agree on what colour the other should be wearing come up with a new colour? What do you get if you mix red, green and yellow together?