England Local Elections 2021 – the highlights for Lib Dems as they come in (updated 10:20am)

This post will be updated as results comes in. We won’t be covering all results, just the highlights. Fuller coverage will be posted on Sunday or Monday when we have the final picture.

Sunderland

It has been a good start in the north east. Ciaran Joseph Morrissey has given Labour a good drumming and stormed to victory in Sunderland Hendon :

Lib Dem: 42.2% (+34.8%)

Lab: 34.8% (-30.2%)

Con: 15.5% (-4.8%)

Green: 4.5% (-2.9%)

UKIP: 3.1% (+3.1).

Huge congratulations to the @LibDems team in Sunderland – the map only tells part of the story, with some huge swings earned by hardworking Lib Dem candidates (55.2, 46.8, 34.8) who will be brilliant local champions 👏👏 #ElectionResult https://t.co/fMNHhnPG7G — London Liberal Democrats (@LondonLibDems) May 7, 2021

Stockport

An image says it all…

Liberal Democrats have become the biggest party on Stockport Council. pic.twitter.com/2BjkwYXbMc — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 7, 2021

