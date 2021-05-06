The 2021 elections are over. How was it for you? Open thread for comments

I write this shortly after the polls close. Many of you be hoping for a lie in. Some will be at work. Others will be too stressed to sleep much until the results are in and for many, that will not be until the weekend.

Lib Dems have been battling for seats in the Scottish Parliament and the Senedd. We have high hopes in many local councils. We have candidates in the mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections. You can’t have missed that there has been a by-election in Hartlepool.

Our candidates and supporters have made supreme efforts on Super Thursday.

Lib Dem Voice will of course be publishing comment and analysis as the results come in. In the meanwhile, this blog is a space for you comment and tell anecdotes of the day. No nastiness please. This is a space for reflection not any attacks on campaigning or people. Such comments would not be fair on candidates anxiously awaiting their count. There will be space for analysis when the results are in.

Here in Shropshire, counting begins at 7.30pm Friday and finishes after a break in the early hours around 9pm on Saturday night. It is later than usual due to coronavirus restrictions. There will be no buzz of candidates in the counting house, a huge gym in Shrewsbury Sports Village. We will have to wait in the car park until called on a digital screen. There will be refreshments. We will not even to be allowed to take a bottle of water into the venue. Many wannabe councillors might want something stronger than water after the count.

Everyone campaigns differently. Some will have rushed around like the proverbial fly knocking people up and dragging them to the polling stations. A couple of elections ago, I remember escorting an inebriated publican to the polling booth minutes before closing. As I guided his unsteady bulk back to the pub, he confessed: “Andy. I couldn’t see the ballot paper but I think I voted for you.” He later admitted he probably voted for Bevington (Tory) and not Boddington (Lib Dem).

This year, nursing a bad knee, I have been online and on the phone. I will not know my fate until around 8pm on Saturday. It’s a long wait and I expect a couple of sleepless nights to add to the several I have had already.

One of our local weekly newspapers gave over a column today to the local Tory MP to allow him to promote his candidates for Shropshire Council. I supply dozens of stories and briefings to the newspaper’s chief reporter every year, many used without attribution. That was fine. It is not fine now. He will probably ring on Sunday or early Monday as usual. Although I think the MP column would have been too late to have much impact, he will know my relationship with the newspaper is at an end.

Now over to you for your experiences and expectations, the hurdles you have spaced and the hopes you have.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.