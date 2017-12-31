Jane Dodds’ New Year Message: Welsh Liberal Democrats are fighting back

Dymuniadau Gorau i chi gyd dros y Blwyddyn Newydd/ Best Wishes to you all for the New Year.

2018 will be the year of the Welsh Liberal Democrat fight back, with renewed energy in our activists, key policies which will change the lives of Welsh people, and a focus on winning seats.

We want to see a Wales that has social justice as its backbone – rethinking a punitive benefits system which wages war on the poor. We want to see a Wales that looks out to Europe – leaving the EU would be a disaster for Welsh farmers and businesses. We want to see a Wales that welcomes refugees – building on its proud history of internationalism. We want to see a Wales that has a health system that is fair – English people have waiting times for planned operations that is half that of Welsh people. We want to see an economic plan for Wales that will breathe new life into its urban and rural areas – promoting innovation in green industries.

We will be progressive, reforming and inspiring in what we do. If a policy doesn’t excite or surprise us as members, we will not use it. If a campaign doesn’t take us to another level, above the negative echo chamber of politicians, we will not take part in it. If a political message does not allow us to apply a distinctively Welsh aspect to it, we will rethink it. We are going to be different in how we represent the people of Wales. Wales needs the Liberal Democrats more than it has ever needed us.

Ymlaen a ni i 2018 a pellach. Onwards to 2018 and further.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats