Jane Dodds

Jane Dodds’ New Year Message: Welsh Liberal Democrats are fighting back

By | Sun 31st December 2017 - 8:00 am

Dymuniadau Gorau i chi gyd dros y Blwyddyn Newydd/ Best Wishes to you all for the New Year.

2018 will be the year of the Welsh Liberal Democrat fight back, with renewed energy in our activists, key policies which will change the lives of Welsh people, and a focus on winning seats.

We want to see a Wales that has social justice as its backbone – rethinking a punitive benefits system which wages war on the poor.  We want to see a Wales that looks out to Europe – leaving the EU would be a disaster for Welsh farmers and businesses.  We want to see a Wales that  welcomes refugees – building on its proud history of internationalism.  We want to see a Wales that has a health system that is fair – English people have waiting times for planned operations that is half that of Welsh people.  We want to see an economic plan for Wales that will breathe new life into its urban and rural areas – promoting innovation in green industries.  

We will be progressive, reforming and inspiring in what we do.  If a policy doesn’t excite or surprise us as members, we will not use it.  If a campaign doesn’t take us to another level, above the negative echo chamber of politicians, we will not take part in it.  If a political message does not allow us to apply a distinctively Welsh aspect to it, we will rethink it.  We are going to be different in how we represent  the people of Wales.  Wales needs the Liberal Democrats more than it has ever needed us.

Ymlaen a ni i 2018 a pellach.  Onwards to 2018 and further.

* Jane Dodds is Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats

4 Comments

  • James 31st Dec '17 - 12:42pm

    Relevant to Wales yes – but I’m not sure I agree that every political message has to be ‘distinctively Welsh’.

    Though – I certainly hope you can give the Welsh party the good kick up the backside it so desperately needs.

  • Craig 31st Dec '17 - 3:31pm

    Do you want to know why Labour is still in control?, because of our political first past the post system. We have to keep the Tories out and when the time is right, we will abandon Labour and flock to Plaid Cymru. Only an independent Wales will allow our country to prosper because being part of the UK has kept us poor. The UK is a relic of the British Empire and is on its last legs. Free Wales!

  • Joe Bourke 31st Dec '17 - 3:52pm

    Good message, Jane. Fe Godwn Ni Eto.

  • James 31st Dec '17 - 4:05pm

    To the person who seems to have responded to a completely different article….

    Being part of the UK has left us poor? Do tell which industries in Wales exactly would be at the forefront of a prosperous independent Wales?

