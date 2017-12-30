WATCH: Vince Cable’s New Year message – Liberal Democrats are the party who stand up for the underdog

Vince’s New Year message is a little different. It’s another of these W1A style videos where he goes completely off piste from the remarks prepared for him by his team. Which would never, ever happen in real life, obviously.

He concentrates on the principles that drive the Liberal Democrats, challenging vested interests and standing up for the underdog.

He’ll be wanting to get over in the next year how the Liberal Democrats have so often been right and ahead of our time. 2018 marks the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Liberal Democrats and in that time we’ve led on issues like LGBT rights, the Iraq war, environmental issues, standing up for the rights of Hong Kong citizens and calling for humanitarian intervention in Bosnia. We should also remember that Vince was the lone political voice warning about the dangers of the credit crunch.

Establishing that pattern of being right and credible on the issues of the last 30 years gives us the right to be heard on the big issue of today – Brexit.

It’s certainly a novel way to do a New Year message and the W1A format was well received last time.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings