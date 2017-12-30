The Voice

LDV’s top 12 posts of 2017 – Number 7

By | Sat 30th December 2017 - 6:00 pm

Your last one for today takes us back to 22 June when Vince Cable announced that he would be standing for leader.

#7: Breaking News: Vince Cable announces his candidacy for leader

A week after Tim Farron’s shock resignation, Vince Cable announced that he would stand to replace him. By the time he announced, all of his fellow MPs had ruled themselves out.

He outlined where he wanted the party to go:

There are big opportunities ahead. The Conservatives are in disarray and in retreat. The Labour Party outperformed expectations but complacently believes that ‘one more heave’ will see it into office. But an economic policy based on offering lots of free things lacks economic credibility and will be found out. Investing in infrastructure, rather than borrowing for everyday running costs is credible. There is a big space in British politics which I am determined that we should occupy.

The contest will take place with the largest membership electorate in our party’s history. We should be ambitious about increasing our number still further and in particular attracting young people to our cause. I welcome the more diverse party and parliamentary party we now have and will give priority to promoting diversity, an issue I championed as a minister and with some success in business leadership.

The party has survived five difficult years of Coalition government and the disadvantage of the current unreformed voting system. We are now growing again and the political winds are moving in our favour. I believe I can, as leader, offer the energy, dedication and drive, as well as experience, to help – with you – to make our party a credible contender for power.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoeB 31st Dec - 1:25am
    Mark, the landing slot system used by airport owners might be a credible alternative to the rail franchising system, with the owner of the slots...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 31st Dec - 1:23am
    @ Katharine Pindar I have not forgotten that I haven’t responded to your comment of 12.55am Thursday. (Well done for posting late on the same...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 31st Dec - 1:11am
    Good discussion, thanks, chaps, I'd better try and reply just now, being otherwise engaged on Sunday mornings. Lorenzo, great to hear from you, and so...
  • User AvatarMark Valladares 30th Dec - 11:32pm
    There is a core problem with the whole rail franchising system, which is that the State remains the provider of last resort, i.e. if a...
  • User AvatarDavid-1 30th Dec - 10:17pm
    There is nothing undemocratic in advocating for a sectional interest even if a majority opposes that interest at some particular time. There is an old...
  • User AvatarJayne mansfield 30th Dec - 9:58pm
    @ TCO, I can't think of anything which will confirm in the public mind, that remainers are part of the establishment. It undermines everything that...