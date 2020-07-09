The Voice

Jo Swinson appointed as Director of PN4E

By | Thu 9th July 2020 - 2:20 pm

Partners for a New Economy (P4NE) have announced that they have appointed Jo Swinson as their new Director.

P4NE is a philanthropic donor organisation that makes grants to projects that support new economic thinking. As they say:

At P4NE, we fund innovative projects and build communities that bring new thinking and approaches to traditional economics. These “change catalysts” play a pivotal role in helping to repurpose our economic system, and together they’re helping to build a movement for an economic system that’s fit for the challenges of the 21st Century.

Jo says:

I’m excited to join Partners for a New Economy at this pivotal time. After this pandemic we have a chance to rebuild better, and it is vital we do so by transforming our broken economic system. There is a flourishing network of organisations already focused on different parts of this challenge, and I look forward to working alongside them and growing the wider movement to create the change we need for both people and planet to thrive.”

Update

Jo has also been appointed as a visiting professor at Cranfield School of Management.

 

One Comment

  • Geoffrey Payne 9th Jul '20 - 2:37pm

    Congratulations, a very interesting looking job. From a Lib Dem point of view I reckon we could benefit from having more expertise on sustainable economics.

